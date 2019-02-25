Parliamentary panel asks Twitter to address issues in ‘real-time’, ‘engage more’ with EC

A parliamentary panel chaired by BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday asked Twitter to address issues in “real-time” and “engage more” with the Election Commission.

Advertising

Global Vice President of Public Policy for Twitter, Colin Crowell, and other officials appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology after Thakur received complaints alleging bias against right-wing voices on the platform.

In the meeting that lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours, the panel asked Twitter to address issues on a “real-time” basis and “engage more” with the Election Commission, news agency PTI reported.

Sources told PTI that Twitter was also asked to ensure its platform is not misused by foreign entities to influence the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur told PTI that Twitter officials replied to most of the panel’s questions and would submit their answers to queries that remain unanswered within 10 days.

On February 5, Thakur tweeted that the committee would meet on February 11 to hear views of representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Twitter on “Safeguarding citizens’ rights on social/online news media platforms”. On February 7, Twitter sources said, the committee sent another letter, requesting that “the CEO or at least the next senior most functionary in the hierarchy” attend the meeting.

On February 9, Twitter responded that the company’s CEO would not be able to attend the meeting because of the short notice, but that the company was open to finding a more suitable date. Thakur then tweeted that the committee “takes very serious note of this”, and would “take appropriate action on 11th February”.

Advertising

On February 11, the committee declined to meet officials from Twitter India, and unanimously decided to instead call CEO Jack Dorsey and his top executives for a hearing on February 25.

(With inputs from PTI)