Syana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Syana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Devendra. The Syana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

syana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devendra Singh Lodhi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 3,80,00,708 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,49,339 ~ 28 Lacs+ Dilnawaz Khan RLD 0 Literate 44 Rs 2,13,28,871 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,14,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Dinesh IND 0 Illiterate 45 Rs 29,10,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyanesh Kumar Chauhan Hindustan Utthan Party 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 12,67,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Km. Poonam INC 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangeeta IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satvir Singh AAP 2 12th Pass 50 Rs 3,15,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,87,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar BSP 3 12th Pass 50 Rs 29,99,85,000 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

syana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devendra BJP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,52,42,056 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 24,19,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Dilnawaz Khan BSP 0 Literate 39 Rs 2,58,73,661 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dinesh IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 16,71,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagvir Singh CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,09,64,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Mohd Arif Saeed INC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 23,61,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nempal Singh Sabka Dal United 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 14,09,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pavitra Pal Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 5,09,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Pradeep Sirohi Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,07,21,281 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,82,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rohtash IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 23,54,400 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ Roop Basant IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 19,60,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thakur Sunil Singh RLD 2 Graduate 52 Rs 3,38,87,728 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,85,99,380 ~ 1 Crore+ Umesh Shankar Sarjan Rajlok Party 0 Not Given 44 Rs 2,42,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

syana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dilnawaz Khan INC 0 Literate 34 Rs 73,48,235 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 3,72,140 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ajay JD(U) 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 4,13,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Singh CPI 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,21,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Bharadwaj BSP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 1,05,22,320 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,49,169 ~ 18 Lacs+ Jagdish Persad Verma RJSWP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 61,185 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar Lour NLP 0 12th Pass 38 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh IND 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 52,500 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sardar Singh RLM 1 5th Pass 37 Rs 7,00,818 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunder Singh JKP 2 Graduate 58 Rs 87,91,375 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand IND 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 3,06,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thakur Sunil Singh SP 2 Graduate 47 Rs 4,39,54,214 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 15,62,664 ~ 15 Lacs+ Umesh Shankar Sarjan RAJP 0 Literate 39 Rs 5,45,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Singh Chouhan NCP 6 10th Pass 26 Rs 13,88,822 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virender Rana BJP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 46,70,535 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Yogendra SJP(R) 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 38,21,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

