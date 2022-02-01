In Syana, ‘missing’ BJP MLA opens window of hope for SP-RLD combine

On a campaign tour last week, BJP’s Syana MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi had no sooner entered Maakdi village in his constituency than he had to leave. Just as his SUV had stopped, angry locals surrounded it, shouting slogans. Lodhi sped away, without asking for votes.

Lodhi is one of the three sitting MLAs retained as candidates by the BJP in Bulandshahr. Four other MLAs have been dropped over voter dissatisfaction. In 2017, Lodhi had won the seat that’s dominated by the Lodhi Rajput caste, followed by Muslims and the Jats. Lodhi had defeated BSP’s Dilnawaz Khan by 70,000 votes. Khan had won the 2012 polls on a Congress ticket.

This year, Khan is pitted against Lodhi again, but as the SP-RLD combine candidate. And with the protests in Maakdi, the BJP MLA may not have it easy at all.

“There was a reason why everyone was angry with Lodhi. If anyone does a quick survey in the constituency, they will tell you that he never visits the region,” says a resident, Baljeet Chaudhary.

“A local representative should ideally visit the village… If nothing, just to listen to people’s grievances. But he never did. They also know people ultimately vote for Modi or Yogi so it doesn’t matter if they work or not,”

Besides Maakdi, Lodhi faced similar protests in villages such as Ratanpur, Longa, Kisaula and Bharana.

For Khan, it is RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary’s “efforts during the farmer protests” and the schemes announced by the alliance that will bear fruit in Syana. “When I lost (in 2017), I thought people have faith in Lodhi. But over the next five years, he did not do anything for his constituency, and as a result there is mass protest…From farmers to backward classes, people across caste lines want to give us the mandate. On 10th, it will be evident,” he told The Indian Express.

Lodhi was not available for comment. But, while the anger against him means an opportunity for the SP-RLD combine to grab Syana, BJP supporters are still optimistic – the reason, Yogesh Raj, a much revered local leader.

Raj is in jail for the December 2018 riots, which led to the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh is in jail. As he supported the BJP and was also a member of the Bajrang Dal, a large number of Syana voters may gravitate towards Lodhi.