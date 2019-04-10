Jai Hind! Jai Bheem! Lal salaam: Swara Bhaskar campaigns for Kanhaiya in Begusarai

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar Wednesday campaigned for CPM’s Begusarai candidate Kanhaiya Kumar and said the country needs leaders like him who are educated, committed, have an inclusive progressive vision.

“Begusarai keh raha hai roti, aspatal (hospital), shiksha (education) aur rozgaar (employment), Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar,” Swara said. “Kanhaiya ko bas itna kehna chahungi ki ‘jiya ho bihar ke lala’,” she added.

भाषणबाजी ! :) my first political speech in #Begusarai for @kanhaiyakumar 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Jai Hind! Jai Bheem! Lal salaam! pic.twitter.com/uIzNrjtkz0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2019

Dalit leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was also present during the campaigning event. Speaking about Mevani and Kanhaiya, Swara said, “These two game changers! We need leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani in parliament. They are educated, committed, have an inclusive progressive vision, are magnetic leaders and oh boy! They are both rockstar orators! Watch them handle the crowd.”

These two game changers!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😎😎😎😎 We need leaders like @kanhaiyakumar & @jigneshmevani80 In parliament. They are educated, committed, have an inclusive progressive vision, are magnetic leaders and oh boy! They are both rockstar orators! Watch them handle the crowd 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZkxIQ9lxKV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2019

Mevani later thanked Swara for her campaigning for Kanhaiya instead of celebrating her birthday. “A very happy birthday to my good friend and brilliant artist, @ReallySwara. Instead of receiving gifts today, she gifted the people of Begusarai a great speech – winning the hearts of one and all present there,” Mevani said on Twitter.

A very happy birthday to my good friend and brilliant artist, @ReallySwara. Instead of receiving gifts today, she gifted the people of Begusarai a great speech – winning the hearts of one and all present there. pic.twitter.com/f1EQ8FaVtU — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) April 9, 2019

Though not into active politics, Swara has been a vocal critic of the BJP and recently launched a scathing attack on right-wing trolls for attacking her on Twitter over her repeated criticism of the central government.