Swabhimani Paksha agrees to join Oppn alliance

The Swabhimani Paksha has officially decided to be part of the grand opposition alliance in Maharashtra, party chief and Hatkanangale MP Raju Shetti said on Friday.

The Paksha, which has been dithering on the issue, took a final decision to join the alliance after the Congress agreed to give either Wardha or Sangli seat to candidates of the farmers’ outfit.

The Paksha had initially asked for three seats, Hatkanangale, Buldhana and Wardha, but later said it would settle for two seats. NCP chief Sharad Pawar convinced Shetti to accept Hatkanangale and another seat, and even promised to ensure that Ravikant Tupkar, a senior Paksha leader, would be elected to one of the houses of the state legislature, said sources.

The Swabhimani Paksha then asked for either Sangli or Wardha, but a reluctant Congress offered other seats for its candidates, such as Akola, Jalna and Sindhudurg, said sources. To finalise the second seat, Congress leaders met Shetti in Kolhapur on Friday. Shetti said the meeting was fruitful.