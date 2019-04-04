SVEEP: Punjab public urged to vote through selfies, slogan contests in Lok Sabha elections 2019

The Nawanshahr district administration, to urge people especially the youth to exercise their franchise during the ensuing parliamentary polls, organised unique activity under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP) on Wednesday — an inter-college ‘selfie stand’ and slogan writing contests at the Shivalik Public School.

Deputy Commissioner cum District Electoral Officer Vinay Bublani, while interacting with the youth, exhorted them to be ambassadors of the voters’ awareness drive.

“With a view to strengthen democracy, the youth should not only exercise their right to vote but should also to mobilise voters in their vicinity to participate in polling,” said the DC, while underlying the importance of the youth power to convert the awareness drive into a mass movement.

The DC lauded the innovative initiatives being undertaken by the ADC (General) Cum Nodal Officer SVEEP, Anupam Kaler, for making the voters’ awareness and education programme successful.

Students belonging to 20 colleges participated. Students of Rayat Group of Institutions presented a skit to promote participation of differently-abled voters and the artists of Nehru Yuva Kendra staged a play ‘Jago’ under the direction of Ajvinder Singh Raju and Balwant Singh to make voters aware about proper use of the right to vote.