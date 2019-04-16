Sushil Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi for defamation over surname jibe

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday threatened to file a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his comment that all thieves shared the Modi surname.

Sushil Modi’s strong reaction came in the backdrop of Gandhis jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all thieves had the same surname.

“I was deeply hurt by Rahul Gandhi’s statement wherein he remarked that all those who are chor (thieves) shared the Modi surname. Besides insulting the Prime Minister, he has hurt me personally as I share the same surname. Hence, I would be suing him for defamation,” the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

Gandhi, who has rankled the BJP with his chowkidar chor hai jibe over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal, has also been accusing the Prime Minister of colluding with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi both wanted in different corruption cases and currently on the run.

In an attempt to pepper his attacks with sarcasm, he has of late been saying why is it that all the thieves have the same surname Modi.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav whose party is an ally of the Congress in Bihar reacted to the deputy chief ministers defamation threat saying I openly say Sushil Kumar Modi is a thief. Let him sue me for defamation as well.

I have for long been saying that Sushil Kumar Modi is directly involved in the Srijan scam. If he is so upset over an indirect remark by Rahul Gandhi, let me add upfront Sushil Kumar Modi is a thief. Now let him sue me for defamation, the RJD heir apparent whom the BJP leader has succeeded as deputy cm, said.

Currently being investigated by the CBI, the Srijan scam pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of thousands of crores from the treasury and illegal transfer of the money into accounts of an NGO based in Bhagalpur with branches in several other districts.

A distant relative of the deputy cm, Rekha Modi, is said to be allegedly involved in the scam though Modi who holds the finance portfolio insists that he maintains no family ties with her.