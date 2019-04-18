Sushil Modi files criminal complaint against Rahul Gandhi over surname jibe

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday dragged Congress president Rahul Gandhi to court over his “why all thieves have Modi in their name” remark during an election rally in Karnataka.

The senior BJP leader filed a criminal complaint before the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Gujnan under Section 500 of IPC (punishment for defamation) against Gandhi for his comment which he claimed was defamatory to the people with Modi surname.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption, Gandhi had asked how all “thieves” have ‘Modi’ as a common surname. The Congress president was referring to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

“I have a question. Why all thieves have Modi in their names whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out,” Gandhi had said.

In his petition, Sushil Kumar Modi has said that he ‘felt hurt’ by Gandhi’s remark, which was telecast live on TV. He further says that the Congress president’s comment tarnishes the reputation of all those who share the surname, including himself.

The matter will come up for hearing on April 22.

