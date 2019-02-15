Sushil Chandra appointed new Election Commissioner

SUSHIL CHANDRA (61), the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), was appointed the new Election Commissioner on Thursday, making him only the second Indian Revenue Service officer to serve on the poll panel.

T S Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the conduct of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections as the 13th Chief Election Commissioner, was the first IRS officer to be appointed to the Election Commission.

Chandra’s appointment comes less than month before the poll panel announces the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.

He will join the incumbent CEC Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa on the panel. Chandra, who fills in the vacancy created with the retirement of O P Rawat in December last year, will serve till May 2022, when he turns 65 years old.

An IIT graduate and a 1980 batch IRS officer, Chandra was appointed chairperson of CBDT in November 2016. Last year, his term was extended for a year till May 2019.

Chandra has worked In areas related to international taxation and investigation. He has been Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) International Taxation in Delhi.

He was Director of Investigation, Mumbai and Director General Investigation, Gujarat.