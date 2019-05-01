‘Surrogate ad’: Gambhir gets notice for poll code violation

The District Election Officer (DEO) East has issued a showcause notice to BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct through a “surrogate advertisement” published in an English daily. The notice has also been issued to the Managing Director of Times Internet Ltd, which published the advertisement.

Advertising

In the notice issued on April 29, DEO East K Mahesh said the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of East Delhi noticed the advertisement, which appeared on April 26 in Delhi Times promoting a cricket game app, CricPlay, along with a photo of Gambhir. The notice said it carries the tagline ‘Ab mere saath India khelega’, and announced a daily cash prize for the winner of the game.“This appears to be a surrogate advertisement, which appears to have political overtures in favour of a contesting candidate of a particular political party, which is contrary to the Model Code of Conduct,” the notice said.

“Now, therefore, you are directed to submit/produce documents/certification obtained from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee set up by Election Commission of India… for the aforesaid documents on or before 4 pm of May 2, failing which it shall be presumed you have nothing to state and action in accordance with electoral laws and rules framed thereunder shall be initiated,” it further said.

Responding to the notice, Rajeev Babbar, BJP Delhi election in-charge said, “We have replied to the notice today and stated that the advertisement had not been issued by the office of Gautam Gambhir. We feel that the reply should satisfy the election office.” BJP has fielded Gambhir from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, replacing sitting party MP Maheish Girri. The candidates pitted against him are AAP’s Atishi and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress.

Atishi has already moved court against Gambhir, alleging that he had enrolled twice as a voter in Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh in violation of the Representation of the People Act. The Delhi Police Saturday had lodged a complaint against the cricketer-turned-politician for allegedly holding a public meeting in Jangpura without prior permission from authorities.