‘BJP has only one thing to show — Modi, conduct a surgical strike on him on May 12’

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “farzi rashtravaadi (fake nationalist)”, allies Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday urged the electorate in Haryana to conduct a “surgical strike” on him by not voting for the BJP in the May 12 Lok Sabha polls.

The two parties held a show of strength in Hisar from where sitting MP and JJP founder Dushyant Chatuala is seeking re-election. The show of strength was led by Dushyant and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Ginvaane ko kya hai BJP ke paas? Kewal ek cheez hai, voh hai Modi. Kya de diya Modi ne? Notebandi. (What has BJP got to show? Just one thing – Modi. What did Modi give? Demonetisation),” Dushyant said.

“I remember November 8, 2016 when Modi said that demonetisation was biggest surgical strike on black money. But the actual surgical strike was done on my mothers, sisters, aunts sitting here. Did any black money come back? I say that this time, all you mothers, sisters, aunts…you have 50 per cent votes, you should do a surgical strike on Modi,” the JJP leader said.

He said that he was ready to give a guarantee. “Jaise sabun ka ishtehaar aata hai na ek ke saath ek muft, is Modi ne toh aap bhejoge, saath mein is Khattar ki peti main pack karne ka kaam kar doonga (You’ve seen ads where you buy one soap and get the other free. You send away Modi and I will ensure Khattar’s pack-up),” he said, adding that the May 12 polls will lay the foundation of Assembly election due in Haryana in October this year.

The JJP leader also targeted Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.

“Ek vote maang raha hai Modi ke naam pe, ek maang raha hai Rahul ke naam par; ek rashtravaad ke naam par, ek nyay ke naam par; lekin dono mein se koi bhi Hisar ki, Haryana ki baat nahi kar raha (One is seeking votes in Modi’s name, another is seeking votes for Rahul’s; one is citing nationalism, another on Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) (proposed minimum income guarantee scheme); but nobody is talking about Hisar and Haryana,” he said addressing the Jan Vijay rally in Hisar.

Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala, whose 21-day furlough from Tihar jail, where he is undergoing 10-year sentence on charges of corruption, ended Tuesday, could not attend the rally. “His condition deteriorated after our last night’s public meeting and thus he had to be admitted to hospital,” Dushyant said.

In his address, Dushyant also held BJP responsible for using armed forces to tackle three major law and order situations in the last four-and-a-half years. “In its four-and-a-half-years rule in Haryana, BJP snatched away 81 lives using government bullets,” he said recalling clash between armed forces and protestors at Satlok Ashram of Hisar in 2014, during Jat reservation agitation in 2016; clash between Dera Sacha Sauda followers and armed forces in 2017.

he also dared Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek votes in his own name. “He does not do so, because he knows in that case all 10 BJP candidates will not be able to even save their security deposits,” he said and asked if the electorate has “seen Modi’s face in Hisar in the last five years”.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Modi, claiming that his nationalism was fake and alleging that he is dangerous for the country as “he has done setting with the Pakistanis” and he needs to be exposed.

“A few days ago, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a statement saying he wants Modi to continue as India’s Prime Minister. Imran Khan is seeking votes for him. There has never been an example of a Pakistani prime minister batting for our PM in the last 70 years,” the AAP national convenor said.

Continuing his tirade against the prime minister, he said everyone knows that Pakistan sent terrorists from across the border to carry out an attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab, but strangely the Modi government had allowed a Pakistani investigation team to probe.

Kejriwal also raised questions on the timing of Pulwama attack. “Why did Imran Khan send terrorists to Pulwama barely two months before the elections? Why only two months before elections? And then Imran Khan says, Modi should be elected as Prime Minister”, Kejriwal said adding, “Yeh chal kya raha hai Modi aur Pakistaniyon ke beech mein (What’s happening between Modi and Pakistanis?)”

Invoking his Haryana roots, Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for AAP-JJP candidates on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats, which go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. “We want to serve the country, we want to serve people, this is why we are asking you to strengthen our hands. Dushyant has been serving you people as an MP during the past five years. We are not here to seek votes in any one individual’s name but on the basis of our work,” he said.

While JJP is contesting on seven seats, AAP is contesting three.