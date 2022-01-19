Surat textile traders enter poll scene with Modi, Yogi saris

As the election scene gets heated up in five states, inlcuding Uttar Pradesh (UP), textile traders in Surat have come up with saris having digitally printed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the lotus symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be used as campaign accessories.

Textile trader Rajesh Kumar from Raghukul Textile Market in Surat, who is originally from Kanpur, along with friends Lalit Sharma, another trader in Japan market on Ring road in Surat, and Manohar Sinhad who runs digital sample printing work on saris in Surat, together made four samples of such saris and showcased them using models.

The photos were shared on social media as well as with traders in UP, to which they got a “good response”, following which they started producing the saris in bulk. “We printed the samples on crepe saris, the cost per piece that comes to Rs 600. We made four samples with different designs and shared the images on social media. We got good response and started receiving orders from traders in UP,” said Sharma.

Cost is a factor, he said, adding, “We are planning to get it printed on cheaper quality of fabric to bring down the cost per piece to Rs 150 to Rs 200 and get bulk orders from BJP candidates.”

About the reason behind such an initiative, Kumar said, “UP election is a highly discussed topic among textile traders in Surat who are already supplying saris to various markets in UP.”

Pointing out that an order of 5,000 saris may take around six days to print, Kumar added, “The present orders are

for Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow.”

Surat textile traders were actively roped in for such customised products even earlier. Ahead of the parliamentary elections of 2014 and 2019, they got orders from other states for saris with BJP slogans and photos of PM Narendra Modi printed on boxes containing saris.

Textile Yuva Brigade, a body of youth textile traders of Surat that Sharma heads, had in December 2021, written around 5,000 post cards to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, opposing the hike in GST on textile products from 5 to 12 per cent which was to be implemented from January 1. The decision was deferred following representation from various quarters.

Sharma said that it was Textile Yuva Brigade that printed Modi’s photos with BJP symbol on sari boxes in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “We printed over a lakh such boxes and sent it to traders in various states. This year also, we are planning to print such boxes having photos of PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and send it to traders in UP.”