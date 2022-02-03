Supreme Court to consider review plea in road rage case against Sidhu today

AHEAD of the Assembly elections in Punjab, a 34-year-old road rage case has come back to haunt PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Supreme Court will be hearing a plea on Thursday seeking review of its May 15, 2018 verdict in which Sidhu was let off with Rs 1,000 fine.

Sidhu is a strong contender for Chief Ministerial face of Congress. The party is already conducting a public tele survey to find out who from among CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu is a more acceptable candidate.

The party expects that the final decision will be announced by the party within four-five days. In the backdrop of this development that his road case case is back to haunt him, Sidhu’s troubles seems to have multiplied.

Sidhu was not available for comments, as he left for Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu in the morning on Wednesday, leaving his scheduled programs for the day in his Amritsar (East) constituency thereby fuelling a speculation that he had left his campaign midway.

His media advisor Surinder Dalla said that his visit was purely to pay obeisance at the shrine. But he could not tell when Sidhu would be back. About the development in road rage case, Dalla said, “Our eyes are also on the Supreme Court tomorrow. We hope justice will prevail,” he said. On whether Sidhu would be in Delhi on Thursday after getting back from Vaishno Devi, he said, “It is not clear to me yet. I will inform as soon as I get to know.”

Sidhu tweeted while on way to the shrine, ‘On my way to Mata Vaishno Devi… The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of Dharma… At her lotus feet for blessings… Dushtaan da vinaash kr, Punjab da Kalyaan kar… Sach Dharam di sathapana kr…’

He also put out a video on Twitter with people taking selfies with him, ‘Warmth, love and affection at the heavenly abode is heart rendering…’ he wrote.

Sidhu is facing SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in his constituency. Majithia has left his pocket- borough Majitha segment for his wife Ganieve Kaur, and has thrown his hat in the ring from Amritsar (East) where he will be contesting against Sidhu. Sidhu’s camp is also anxiously waiting for the CM candidate’s announcement. If he is not announced the CM face, it may have repercussions in his constituency.

An aide of Sidhu said that he may get sympathy from his voters, “It appears that everybody is out to get Sidhu. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said he would not let him win. Bikram Majithia has left his constituency to fight against Sidhu. Now, this case. Do you think people do not understand? If Majithia can get bail from SC in a drugs case, why is Sidhu’s case being heard suddenly?” Asked his aide on anonymity.

No Congress leader, however, came out in support of Sidhu although several had supported Channi when his nephew was raided by Enforcement Directorate recently.

The case dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu alias Bunny were driving a Gypsy. They had an altercation with Gurnam Singh, a Patiala resident, when the latter asked them to give way to their car. Police claimed Gurnam was beaten up by Sidhu, who later fled the crime scene. Gurnam was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu and Bunny were acquitted by the trial court in September 1999. However, the High Court, in December 2006, held them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent them to three years in jail. The duo challenged this in the Supreme Court, which stayed the conviction pending the appeal in 2007.

The Supreme Court, in 2018, held Sidhu guilty for voluntarily causing hurt to Gurnam Singh. He was fined for Rs 1,000 under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. The SC had taken into account the fact that the incident was 30 years old, there was no enmity between the accused and deceased, no weapon was used by the accused.

Snub to Sidhu

AMID Congress party’s tele survey for finding the popular Chief Ministerial candidate, the Congress has not included PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the star campaigners list of the party for Uttarakhand even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi appears on the list.

While the Congress has named Congress Chief Ministers of other states also including Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress, Hardik Patel, Sidhu has no mention on the list. Sidhu has been a star campaigner of the Congress most of the times. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he had even injured his throat while campaigning vociferously for the Congress.