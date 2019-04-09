Supreme Court tells EC to check five EVMs using VVPAT instead of one

THE SUPREME Court Monday directed the Election Commission to increase the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that will be subject to random verification using their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) from one per assembly segment to five for this Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The order would mean that the EC will now have to count 20,625 VVPATs in place of 4,125. EC sources said this could delay the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23 by four hours.

In its order, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said: “…if the number of EVMs in respect of which VVPAT paper slips is to be subjected to physical scrutiny is increased from 1 to 5, the additional manpower that would be required would not be difficult for the ECI to provide nor would the declaration of the result be substantially delayed.”

It stated that “if the said number is increased to 5, the process of verification can be done by the same team of polling staff and supervisors/officials”.

“…having regard to the totality of the facts of the case and need to generate the greatest degree of satisfaction in all with regard to the full accuracy of the election results, the number of EVMs that would now be subjected to verification so far as VVPAT paper trail is concerned would be 5 per assembly constituency or assembly segments in a Parliamentary constituency instead of… one machine per assembly constituency or assembly segment in a Parliamentary constituency,” the order by bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: “EC will make all efforts to operationalise and implement the directions of the Supreme Court with immediate effect.”

Paper trail counting can begin only once the EVM count is complete, which usually lasts between eight and 24 hours. The average time taken to tally VVPAT slips with the EVM count for one polling station is one hour. Since this verification will happen sequentially and not simultaneously for five polling stations, the Returning Officer of an assembly segment is expected to take an additional four hours to wrap up the counting process.

“We are saying four hours, because we were already counting VVPAT slips for one polling station per assembly seat. Now we have to do it for another four,” said an EC official.

On Monday, the EC was represented in the Supreme Court by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain. Responding to a query from the bench on how it decides which EVM has to be checked, Jain informed that it was done through a draw of lots in the presence of the candidates or their representatives. The court said the same method would also apply to selection of additional EVMs to be counted.

The bench made it clear that it was not doubting the system in use now. “At the very outset the court would like to observe that neither the satisfaction of the Election Commission nor the system in vogue today, as stated above, is being doubted by the court insofar as fairness and integrity is concerned,” the order said.

The bench’s direction came on a plea by leaders of 21 political parties, who sought directions to the poll body to randomly verify at least 50 per cent of EVMs using their VVPAT. The EC had told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that covering 50 per cent “shall enlarge the time required for counting to about six days”.

The poll panel had also said that counting more VVPAT slips would require extensive training and capacity building of officials in the field, and that their number would have to be increased substantially.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi countered this and said it was a question of voter satisfaction. “If it’s logistical difficulty versus increasing the faith of the country, the balance should lie in favour of the latter,” he told the bench.

In its affidavit, the EC had said that it had engaged the Indian Statistical Institute to submit a report in view of demands from political parties to increase the sample size for VVPAT slip verification. It said the report by an expert committee had said that “any further increase in the sample size of verification will lead to very negligible gain in the confidence level, which currently is above 99.9936%”.

However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, also representing the petitioners, claimed that it had emerged from a reply obtained to an RTI application that “the matter was never referred to the Institute”. He said that the “electorate in each constituency has to be assured that there is no hanky-panky”.

Senior Advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the EC, said the question was “have the petitioners made out any case that something is wrong or is it entirely based on the perception to improve things”. He argued that “if the perception does not have any basis”, it could not be a ground for relief.

Senior Counsel Arvind Datar, also representing the EC, told the bench that elections to 133 assembly and eight Parliamentary seats had been conducted using these EVMs since 2017 and “there was no error at all”. There was only one complaint, which was found to be false, he said.

Sundaram also said that the number of EVMs currently verified by the EC was already eight times than what was suggested by the statistical institute.

Deputy Election Commissioner Jain guided the bench through the counting process and VVPAT slips. He said that increasing the VVPATs counted manually would increase the chances of counting errors.

Jain said that every VVPAT counting booth is manned by three officials under an observer and supervising officer and that increasing the count substantially would require it to post additional officials in all the 4,125 assembly constituencies.

The petitioners included TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Congress’s K C Venugopal, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, LJD’s Sharad Yadav, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s S C Mishra, DMK’s M K Stalin, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and NC’s Farooq Abdullah.

On March 25, the court had told the EC that it “would like” the poll panel “to increase” the number of random checks of VVPAT slips from one per assembly segment — and asked whether the EC would face any difficulty if such an order was issued.