Supreme Court notice to Rahul Gandhi for attributing ‘chowkidar’ remarks to court order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against him for allegedly stating that the court had said “chowkidar chor hai” while referring to the Rafale deal.

Advertising

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ is a remark Rahul often makes at election rallies to allege corruption in the Rafale deal on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. On April 10, his words allegedly conveyed that the apex court had also said this.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, which issued the notice, decided to hear it on April 30 along with petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 judgment in the case.

Rahul will not have to appear before the bench, as the court has dispensed with his presence for now. The bench ordered: “On the basis of statements made by Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, learned senior counsel appearing for the alleged contemnor, we deem it proper to issue notice in the matter…”

Click here for more election news

Advertising

Hearing the matter on April 15, the court had sought Rahul’s “explanation” while clarifying that it had not said anything as stated to have been made by the Congress leader.

The bench had not issued a notice to him then.

On Tuesday, Singhvi submitted that the Congress president had filed an affidavit expressing “regret” for the remarks, which it said were made in the context of the April 10 judgment of the top court regarding admissibility of certain documents produced by review petitioners in the Rafale matter.

In his affidavit, Rahul stated that the “statement was made in the heat of political campaigning”, and it has been “used (and misused) by my political opponents to project that I had deliberately and intentionally suggested that this Court had said Chowkidar Chor Hai”.

Singhvi urged the court to dispose of the matter in the light of the affidavit, but the bench went ahead and issued the notice.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the petitioner, BJP Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi, initially apprised the court about the contents of Rahul Gandhi’s affidavit. Rohatgi pointed out that the Congress president “admits he has made a wrong statement” and added that the word “regret” appears “in brackets” in his affidavit.

The counsel said the court had nowhere used the term ‘chowkidar’ in its judgment. Rohatgi added that “from Amethi to Wayanad”, Rahul Gandhi is “still saying Narendra Modi chowkidar chor hai”, though he is not saying the Supreme Court said so.

Replying, Singhvi pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had filed the affidavit explaining his comments complying with the court’s April 15 direction.