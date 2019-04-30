Supreme Court notice to EC, Centre on plea over false complaints of EVM malfunction

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission and Centre on a plea against rules permitting prosecution of those who make false complaints about malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The plea by Sunil Ahya came up before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The petition said that the Conduct of Elections Rules, as they exist now, make a person complaining about deviant behavior of EVM and VVPAT liable for prosecution if the complaint turns out to be false.

The plea said it may not be fair and just to charge an elector for reporting such behaviour.

“Yet, presently, in all eventuality, the onus/burden of proof is on the elector, who will face the criminal charges irrespective of whether that reporting is truthful and honest,” stated the petition, adding “this could deter an elector from coming forth and making any complaint which is an essential ingredient in a continuous exercise for improving a process.” The plea contended this may also create an illusion of free and fair elections, whereas the fact would be that people did not come forward to lodge complaints. It also infringes upon a citizen’s right to freedom of expression, it said.

Ahya contended it would not be possible to establish the truthfulness of an elector reporting deviant behavior without him being made a witness in his own case.

At a press conference Monday evening, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said the penal provision against false reporting was necessary to ensure that the polling process is not sabotaged by mischief makers.

“The process of verifying a complaint of EVM malfunction can take up to 30 minutes. The penal provision is provided to discourage people from making frivolous complaints,” he said. Jain said that in the ongoing elections only three complaints of EVM malfunction have been brought to the EC’s notice of which two (one in Gujarat and one in Kerala), upon verification, turned out to be false. On the third complaint by Assam’s former DGP, Harekrishna Deka, Jain said that Deka refused to sign a formal complaint, but it was looked into and found to be incorrect.