Toggle Menu
Supreme Court junks Tej Bahadur Yadav plea challenging poll panel’s rejection of nominationhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/supreme-court-junks-tej-bahadur-yadav-plea-challenging-poll-panels-rejection-of-nomination-5720108/

Supreme Court junks Tej Bahadur Yadav plea challenging poll panel’s rejection of nomination

Yadav hit the headlines in 2017 when he posted a video on social media complaining about the quality of food being served to troops. He was later dismissed from the BSF for indiscipline.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, Tej Bahadur Yadav nomination rejected, SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, Narendra Modi, Tej Bahadur vs Modi, Varanasi news, Varanasi lok sabha, indian express
Varanasi: Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav with supporters. (PTI/File)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s petition challenging the Election Commission decision to reject his nomination papers for contesting the ongoing general elections from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

“We find no ground to entertain this petition under Article 32,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said, while rejecting the plea.

Yadav hit the headlines in 2017 when he posted a video on social media complaining about the quality of food being served to troops. He was later dismissed from the BSF for indiscipline.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Advertising

Later, he was fielded by the SP from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency. On May 1, the EC’s Returning Officer rejected Yadav’s nomination saying “the nomination paper is not accompanied by a certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state.”

In his petition filed through Advocate Prashant Bhushan, Yadav had submitted that his nomination was rejected by the “on the ground that the Petitioner was dismissed from the government service on 19.04.2017 & five years period from the date of such dismissal has not elapsed, in terms of section 9 of the Act (Representation of the People Act) of 1951.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Former Navy chief, then flag officer, says: No foreigner stepped on board INS Viraat
2 Naamdars use Navy assets for holiday, kaamdars for anti-terror strike: Arun Jaitley
3 On The Campaign Trail In Patna Sahib: ‘We will vote for them, but they should take care of us’