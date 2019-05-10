Supreme Court junks Tej Bahadur Yadav plea challenging poll panel’s rejection of nomination

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s petition challenging the Election Commission decision to reject his nomination papers for contesting the ongoing general elections from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

“We find no ground to entertain this petition under Article 32,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said, while rejecting the plea.

Yadav hit the headlines in 2017 when he posted a video on social media complaining about the quality of food being served to troops. He was later dismissed from the BSF for indiscipline.

Later, he was fielded by the SP from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency. On May 1, the EC’s Returning Officer rejected Yadav’s nomination saying “the nomination paper is not accompanied by a certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state.”

In his petition filed through Advocate Prashant Bhushan, Yadav had submitted that his nomination was rejected by the “on the ground that the Petitioner was dismissed from the government service on 19.04.2017 & five years period from the date of such dismissal has not elapsed, in terms of section 9 of the Act (Representation of the People Act) of 1951.”