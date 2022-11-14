scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Supporters protest at BJP office after former MLA Dhavalsinh Zala denied ticket

In its first list of 160 candidates, the BJP has declared Bhikhiben Parmar as candidate from Bayad assembly constituency.

Aggrieved by denial of party ticket to Zala, his supporters came to Shree Kamalam and later dispersed after party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela talked to them. (@DhavalsinhZala_/Twitter screen grab)

Hundreds of supporters of former MLA from Bayad constituency, Dhavalsinh Zala, thronged the state BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam on Monday to protest denial of party ticket to him in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

In its first list of 160 candidates, the BJP has declared Bhikhiben Parmar as candidate from Bayad assembly constituency. Aggrieved by denial of party ticket to Zala, his supporters came to Shree Kamalam and later dispersed after party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela talked to them.

Media convener of the party Yagnesh Dave said that BJP is a party where it has more than one candidate from each constituency who can win. And so, he added, some may get aggrieved with the selection of candidate. “Around 300 people had come to the party office. But they dispersed after being heard patiently by the party,” Dave added.

Zala was elected to Gujarat assembly as a Congress candidate in 2017. Later he defected to the BJP along with Alpesh Thakor while resigning from the assembly. In 2019, he contested bypoll to Bayad constituency as BJP candidate and lost to Congress candidate.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 09:47:47 pm
