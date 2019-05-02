Sunny Deol campaigned for Dhindsa in 2014 polls, I still won: Bhagwant Mann

AAP’s Punjab state president Bhagwant Mann, a stand-up comedian who turned politician, Wednesday said that being a co-artist he has very good family relations with actor Sunny Deol and his family but the BJP has no moral right to make a mockery of him as the party itself has an ‘army of artists’ campaigning and contesting for it.

Mann further said that he is a ‘successful parliamentarian’ who has ‘worked very hard for five years’. He also reminded BJP that in 2014, Sunny Deol had held a massive roadshow to campaign for then SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa but even then he won by more than 2 lakh votes.

Coming down heavily on Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, who had said that “AAP has nothing left with it except comedian Bhagwant Mann”, the Sangrur MP who held a massive roadshow in Moga for Faridkot candidate Sadhu Singh, said, “Hans Raj Hans, Hema Malini, Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari, Daler Mehndi, Gautam Gambhir, Paresh Rawal.. now Sunny Deol… do I need to name more? Is BJP so scared that it is getting all crowd-pullers? They themselves are having an army of artists campaigning and contesting for them. In fact, they have the maximum. But even then if Malik (Shwait) is mocking me, it is very cheap. They make fun of me saying that I am a clown who only makes people laugh by saying chutkle (jokes) but they forget that I am successful parliamentarian who won by 2 lakh votes and then worked hard for people for five years.”

About Deol he added: “I have very good family relations with him, Dharmendra ji and his brother, Bobby. We worked together in the film ‘Apne’. I wish him good luck. It is his democratic right to contest. It is his ideology to join BJP.”

He added: “Sunny Deol held a roadshow and campaigned for SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in Sangrur in 2014. Still I won by more than two lakh votes. This time my winning margin will be higher than last time. BJP could not manage three local candidates and got one from Delhi (Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar), one film-wala (Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur) and one was dumped despite being a minister (Vijay Sampla). So they lose the moral right to say that AAP has nothing except Mann or that I am clown who only makes people laugh by saying chutkley (jokes),” he said to The Indian Express.

Mann also said people who mock him for reciting humorous poems should not forget Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “”I am also a poet, he (Vajpayee) was also a poet. But he was a great leader, and I am not. Why? Poets, comedians, actors can be good leaders.”

Targeting SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he said, “She has 23 kg of gold, we do not have 23 kg of grains.. (Ohna kol 23 kilo sona hai, saadey kol 23 kilo daaney vi nahi ne). Despite being minister and MP, she did nothing for Bathinda in five years and that’s why now it has become difficult for her to enter villages in her own constituency..”

He also said that Congress leader Shamsher Singh Dullo, whose wife and son have joined AAP and son is contesting from Fatehgarh Sahib, will also join AAP soon. “We cannot tell the date yet but he is joining soon,” said Mann.

“Both Captain and Badals are scared of a small comedian like Bhagwant Mann… what more can I say. You will see the verdict of people’s court on May 23,” he said.