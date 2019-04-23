Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP, likely to be fielded from Punjab

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Deol said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work closely with him and the party like his father Dharmendar did when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM.

“The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji,” said Deol.

“Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it….I won’t talk, I will show you through my work,” Deol added.

Welcoming the actor into the party, Sitharaman said: “I am very very happy to receive firebrand, popular actor who is very committed to his work.”

She also lauded Deol’s work in Bollywood, saying that his films evoked a feeling of nationalism and touched people’s hearts. Referring to Deol’s Border, Goyal said: “It is not acting, until these emotions are within you it is difficult to act.”

The actor had met BJP national president Amit Shah last week, sparking speculation that the party might field him from Punjab.

The meeting reportedly happened at Pune Airport lounge on Friday evening. BJP district president (Pune), Yogesh Gogawale had told ANI: ““It was a scheduled meeting. I don’t know what conversation took place between them. Amit Shah came to Baramati as per the scheduled programme. When he was at the airport, Sunny Deol was also there. He met Amit Shah for five minutes.”

Buzz in the BJP’s Punjab unit circles indicate that the party might field him as a Lok Sabha candidate from either Gurdaspur or Amritsar, a constituency from which Union Minister Arun Jaitley contested in 2014. Jaitely, however, lost to Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress. Amritsar was previously won by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2004 and 2009 on BJP ticket. He joined the Congress before the Punjab Assembly elections after being denied the ticket in 2014.

Sunny Deol’s stepmother Hema Malini is the sitting BJP MP from Mathura.