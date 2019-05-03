Sunny Deol finally hits road: less talk, more hand gestures, no speech

It was a virtual ‘temple run’ for actor Sunny Deol as he finally hit the road as part of his election campaign Thursday in Gurdaspur, the Lok Sabha constituency he is contesting from, visiting a number of temples and gurdwaras before taking out a roadshow where he restricted himself to mostly waiving to the people and shouting slogans, rather than delivering a speech.

The national film award winning actor is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA’s Lal Chand. Jakhar had won the seat in a bypoll in 2017 after then sitting MP and veteran actor Vinod Khanna died. Khanna, a BJP leader, represented Gurdaspur for four terms and Deol hopes to wrest the seat from Congress.

Beginning his day from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak, Deol, accompanied by his brother Bobby Deol and BJP Gurdaspur in-charge, Kamal Sharma, spent nearly half an hour there before moving on to the darshan point for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the Indo-Pak border.

There was considerable chaos at Darbar Sahib due to heavy rush of Akali and BJP supporters thronging Deol’s car in the Gurdwara compound. Policemen and bouncers accompanying the actor faced tough time escorting him as choicest abuses were traded in Punjabi and turbans were tosssed in melee.

After paying obeisance to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars from the BSF view point on the border and watching the work under progress for the Kartarpur corridor, Deol proceeded for his temples visits.

Travelling in a Range Rover with a convoy of nearly two dozen vehicles trailing him, Deol rushed from one temple to another spending considerable time at each place meeting the spiritual gurus.

Beginning with the temple at Dhianpur near Dera Baba Nanak, Deol proceeded to Shiv Temple in Kalanaur and then onwards to Pandori Dham near Gurdaspur.

Interestingly, the Congress MLA and Punjab Cooperatives and Jails minister, Sukhjinder Randhawa, who represents Dera Baba Nanak, ensured that all the places Deol visited in his constituency were festooned with Congress flags. The first BJP flags that Deol encountered were at Pandori Dham.

Selfie-crazy fans of the actor brothers were keenly searching for Bobby when they found he had not entered the temple at Dhianpur. “Bobby bahar nayi nikleya? Bobby Kithe hai (Bobby has not come out? Where is Bobby?),” a young boy holding mobile phone was seen urgently asking his friends.

His supporters at the temple said that the Congress flags did not mean anything. “Daang naal nayi paeni vote (No one can force us to vote by threats),” said Gurdeep Singh. “There will be a change,” said Garib Dass, who works for the temple.

Devotees and nearby residents thronged the actor’s car for selfies and photographs but there was no rush on the roads in the rural areas. Deol occasionally appeared through the sun roof to oblige those looking for a photograph. Wearing a scarf to protect himself from the harsh sun, he waived and often saluted at those passing by.

The temple-hopping was punctuated by a stop-over at a private school on the outskirts of Gurdaspur where Deol was besieged by teachers wanting to click selfies with him. After a short stay at the school, punctuated by shrill screams of the girl students, he proceeded to his next destination.

It was only when his convoy entered Gurdaspur that the roadshow came into its element with enthusiastic BJP cadres waiting to receive him. Thereafter Deol, now donning a black cap, mounted a truck festooned with BJP flags and passed through the main streets of the town with flower petals being showered at him.

Here again, the announcements on his behalf and slogans were shouted by BJP workers onboard the truck and initially Deol merely waived and smiled at the passersby. However, as the roadshow inched through the town, Deol took the mike occasionally greeting people with “Bole so nihal” and raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

A large number of women were seen standing outside shops and on terraces of their homes watching the roadshow pass through the town. Many said that they were happy to see the actor in town and hoped that he would win.

Deol, who has been staying in a five-star hotel in Amritsar, began his day early on Thursday with a packed schedule. His roadshow which, began from Dera Baba Nanak, ended well into the evening in Pathankot. He passed through towns and villages in Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Bhoa and Pathankot as part of the show of strength.

Meanwhile, Congress nominee and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar Thursday dared Deol for holding a debate with him on issues concerning the Gurdaspur constituency. “Welcome back to Gurdaspur, @iamsunnydeol. Before you leave again for Mumbai, Would once again like to invite you to debate various issues concerning this border belt, whenever it is convenient for you,” Jakhar tweeted.

Jakhar later said that the events of the day proved again that Deol did not have anything to say. “I have been saying that the BJP is trying to protect him and do not want him to be making public speeches because they know that the moment he did so he would be exposed. They just want to show him as a movie star,” he added.