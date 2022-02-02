Sunil Jakhar’s claim of support among MLAs puts Congress in a tight spot in Punjab

Jakhar's public remarks have put the Congress in an embarrassing position where it is finding it hard to announce its chief ministerial face in the poll-bound state.

Amid the race for the chief minister’s post between outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar’s speech at a rally in Abohar constituency of Fazilka district has put Congress in a tight spot.

Addressing party workers in his native village, Jakhar said, “God does whatever is right. I have no regrets however. Today I am telling you a fact that when former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had left Congress in September last year, all the 79 MLAs were asked to vote for the next CM face. At that time, 42 voted for me, 16 for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for Perneet Kaur ( Amarinder’s wife) , 6 for Navjot Singh Sidhu and only two for Charanjit Singh Channi.”

There was a big laughter in the background as Jakhar said that only two took the name of Channi. He went on,”Rahul Gandhi called me and asked why I was not keen to become deputy CM of Punjab. I told him that it was more than enough that people took my name as a popular choice as CM face..I didn’t want anything else. Otherwise, what was I at that time , not even an MLA.”

Jakhar’s public remarks have put the Congress in an embarrassing position where it is finding it hard to announce its chief ministerial face in the poll-bound state. The party is said to be locked between the names of Channi and Sidhu.

Jakhar has been campaigning in Abohar in support of his nephew Sandeep Jakhar, a first-timer. Jakhar himself was elected four times from Abohar, but lost the 2017 Assembly election to BJP’s Arun Narang. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha through a bypoll in Gurdaspur constituency. But in 2019, he faced defeat there at the hands of BJP’s Sunny Deol.