Sunil Jakhar alleges collusion: ‘Voting for AAP is voting for the BJP’

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Friday said that there was a collusion between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and any vote to the AAP would indirectly go to the BJP. He called on the people of Punjab not to waste the sacrifice of 700 farmers.

Addressing the media here, Jakhar — who was flanked by youth Congress leader Himanshu Pathak — showed a screen a clip from AAP’s official website showing a banner titled ‘Delhi Speaks: Modi for PM, Arvind for CM.’

Jakhar said Pathak was behind the research and the “expose” showing the collusion between both the parties. They also showed headlines of various newspapers to prove their point. Various newspaper headlines said, “Aam Aadmi party fighting against BJP, not PM Narendra Modi, says Arvind Kejriwal; Case against former aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar, stalled by MHA, claims CBI; Kejriwal cleverly conveyed the message of Upar Modi Neeche Kejriwal and A name Kejriwal does not take anymore-Modi.”

They said that during the farmers’ agitation, Delhi transport department had given its buses to the police to quell the protests. They also quoted a report stating that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was getting funding from corporates who also fund the BJP.

Jakhar said, “The BJP and AAP are in this together. Do not waste your vote to AAP as it would go to the BJP indirectly. Let not the sacrifice of 700 farmers who lost their lives during farmers’ agitation go to waste.”

He also reminded people how the Shiromani Akali Dal was also in cahoots with the BJP.

On hijab controversy

Prodded about the hijab controversy, Jakhar said that it was an attack on the religious symbols. “Next, they will come after the turban. We were hoping that the SGPC will say something. But that has not happened so far.”

On Ambika Soni

Taking on veteran Congress leader, Jakhar said she was not the end of Congress. He was responding to a question that he did not accuse the high command of creating a Hindu-Sikh divide in Punjab while they listened to Ambika Soni. He said, “She is not the end of the Congress. But these leaders, who are for so many decades in the Congress, go and tell Sonia Gandhi ji that if a Hindu is made the CM, Punjab will be set on fire.”

Reacting to Shamsher Singh Dullo’s accusation about Congress tickets being given to the rich and powerful, Jakhar said that Dullo had faced a corruption case by Lokpal in 1988. The case however could not stand. Similarly, sometimes there are accusations that have to be substantiated with proof.