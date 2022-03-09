Sunam (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sunam (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sunam Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Aman Arora. The Sunam seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Sunam ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sunam Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aman Arora AAP 3 Graduate 47 Rs 95,12,92,000 ~ 95 Crore+ / Rs 22,88,16,000 ~ 22 Crore+ Amarjit Singh Mann IND 0 Others 66 Rs 1,99,30,751 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,80,672 ~ 21 Lacs+ Amritpal Singh Sidhu Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 3 10th Pass 50 Rs 46,01,465 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh Maan SAD 0 12th Pass 80 Rs 13,83,50,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Harbhagwan Sharma Bhikhi CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasvinder Singh Dhiman S/O Darshan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 5,96,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh Dhiman S/O Amarjit Singh INC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 4,48,22,181 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 15,76,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Karnail Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 3,78,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pargat Singh IND 1 10th Pass 57 Rs 2,94,01,300 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ranjit Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 99,93,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sanmukh Singh Mokha Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 1 10th Pass 73 Rs 7,36,16,589 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 62,59,185 ~ 62 Lacs+ Yadwinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 79,06,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sunam candidate of from Aman Arora Punjab. Sunam Election Result 2017

sunam Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aman Arora AAP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 65,88,61,000 ~ 65 Crore+ / Rs 15,48,84,000 ~ 15 Crore+ Binder Singh IND 0 Illiterate 35 Rs 5,18,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daaman Thind Bajwa INC 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,12,90,445 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 55,55,181 ~ 55 Lacs+ Gobind Singh SAD 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,86,55,173 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,69,710 ~ 18 Lacs+ Jarnail Singh CPI(M) 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 65,83,762 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Labh Singh IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 2,77,06,200 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Paramjeet Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 72,30,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Deepa IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 16,27,03,000 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 11,45,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ram Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Randhir Singh Aapna Punjab Party 1 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,54,28,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,46,798 ~ 36 Lacs+ Sahbaj Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 2,52,58,953 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Yadwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,16,84,377 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sunam candidate of from Parminder Singh Dhindsa Punjab. Sunam Election Result 2012

sunam Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parminder Singh Dhindsa SAD 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 5,42,14,034 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 23,62,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ Amandeep IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 39,88,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Amandeep Singh IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,50,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanna Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 55,200 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 69,170 ~ 69 Thou+ Karam Singh IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 11,85,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahbaj Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,25,84,883 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,20,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Sira Singh Alias Kashmir Singh IND 0 Not Given 47 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sukhvinder Singh PPOP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 3,60,65,596 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,41,266 ~ 1 Crore+ Yadvinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 14,95,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

