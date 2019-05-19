Summers not right time, polls should be limited to two-three phases: Nitish Kumar

As the six-week long and fiercely contested Lok Sabha elections draws to an end today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said elections of this magnitude should be limited to two-three phases and during months outside summer. Kumar said he would write to the presidents of all political parties in the country for a discussion on the issue.

After casting his vote in Patna, Kumar told reporters: “Such a long drawn elections should not be held in such an intense heat conditions. This is not appropriate time (conducive atmosphere) for holding elections. It must be either held in February-March or October-November in two to

three phases in our country.”

Kumar also said that there was no point in having a break between two phases of polling.

“There should be unanimity among people that there should be constitutional arrangement that whenever there is election, it should be held at the aforementioned time (Feb-Mar or Oct-Nov) and should not be held in so many phases,” the chief minister said.

“Ideally, elections should be held in one phase across the country but keeping in mind the size of the country and also the security situation in the hilly areas of northeast states and Jammu and Kashmir, two to three phases should work,” he added.

Spread across seven phases, Lok Sabha elections 2019 began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19 (today). The results will be declared on Thursday.