Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Sultanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Surya Bhan Singh. The Sultanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sultanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Sanda SP 13 Graduate 55 Rs 10,61,62,408 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 81,87,760 ~ 81 Lacs+ Dharmesh Kumar AAP 2 10th Pass 33 Rs 35,32,263 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Devi Sahay Mishra BSP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 8,70,67,002 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 62,15,797 ~ 62 Lacs+ Firoz Khan INC 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 55,93,187 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mirja Akram Beg All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 39,60,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Mirja Atahar Veg IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 16,98,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 63,000 ~ 63 Thou+ Shanti Patel Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 71,000 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Siddharth Bhim Bauddh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vindhya Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Literate 33 Rs 16,75,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Singh BJP 2 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 16,67,70,272 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sultanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Sanda SP 8 Graduate 43 Rs 9,31,53,429 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,320 ~ 15 Lacs+ Asrar Ahamad Khan LJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 96,75,562 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chandra Bhadra Singh PECP 2 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,10,32,819 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,66,250 ~ 8 Lacs+ Javed Akhtar QED 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Srivastava All India Minorities Front 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 4,06,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kifayat Ullah RaIP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,93,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Ateeq Ansari RLM 0 Graduate 52 Rs 90,53,796 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Hasnain NLP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 10,90,581 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Mohd. Tahir Khan BSP 6 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,79,36,180 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,11,717 ~ 2 Lacs+ Om Prakash JD(U) 0 Graduate 51 Rs 90,350 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 2,97,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Om Prakash Pandey BJP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 97,86,862 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 10,62,746 ~ 10 Lacs+ Pitamber Nishad IND 0 5th Pass 25 Rs 4,05,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramachal IND 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 60,506 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudra Pratap IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep INC 3 Post Graduate 40 Rs 5,24,10,501 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 20,26,199 ~ 20 Lacs+ Udal Kumar BRPP 3 Graduate 31 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

