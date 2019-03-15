Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cousin joins SAD (Taksali)

Harsukhinder Singh Bubby Badal, a cousin of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, joined Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Thursday. Bubby Badal’s joining came a day after SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brampura’s relative, Gurinder Singh Tony, joined SAD(Badal). Bubby Badal is former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s nephew and Sukhbir Badal’s cousin. Bubby Badal’s first cousin is married with Gagandeep Singh Brar, who remained principal secretary to former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Bubby Badal said, “I decided to quit party after SAD(B) decided to boycott Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incident. I don’t know who ordered the firing but truth must come out and party should had waited for the probe report when honest officer like Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has been investigating it.”

Bubby joined SAD (Taksali) in presence of party president and MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura. During the press conference held at press club in Chandigarh, party president Brahmpura appoints Bubby Badal as state youth president of the SAD (Taksali). He said, “Instead of seeking justice for the firing incident, the party has been sheltering the accused in this case. Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has openly spoken in the favor of accused in firing incident police officer Parmraj Singh Umranangal, who has been accused of opening fire at the protesters. Besides, it is also on the record that when a register of Patiala jail was checked, it was found that Akali leaders, sitting MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra and former MLA Surjit Singh Rakhra, were among the visitors who met Umranangal in jail.”

He added, “Why party has been showing sympathy with the accused in the firing case? It is not as per tradition of party of standing with victims. I have been part of the party for the last 25 years and I never saw something like that.”

Bubby Badal was claimant for party ticket from Mohali, however, never get the opportunity to contest. He had campaigned with Harsimrat Kaur Badal during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.