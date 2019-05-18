‘Congress will be wiped out from Punjab, the blamegame has begun’: Sukhbir Badal

On the day canvassing came to an end in Punjab, S hiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal exhorted party workers to land a knock out punch on Congress and sweep all 13 seats in the state. He claimed that the Congress would be “wiped out” from the state in the Lok Sabha polls. Sukhbir’s assertion came a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he would quit if the Congress performed poorly in the state.

“Wait for a few days. The Congress will be wiped out from Punjab. The chief minister’s wife Preneet Kaur and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar will lose by huge margins,”claimed Sukhbir, who is in contention from Ferozepur.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh had said, “If the Congress is wiped out in Punjab, what do you think I will do? Obviously, I will accept the responsibility and resign.”

Lashing out at Amarinder over poll promises, Sukhbir accused the Congress-led government of “stalling” all development work and welfare schemes in the state ever since it came to power in 2017. Stressing that the nation needed a “decisive” prime minister like Narendra Modi, Badal described opposition leaders led by the Congress as “confused”.

“People will have to choose between confused leaders and a strong PM,” said the SAD president.

On Amarinder’s charge that he and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Union minister and sitting Bathinda MP, were “power hungry”, the SAD president said, “How does seeking votes amounts to being power hungry? If that is the case then Amarinder Singh and his wife are both power hungry.”

“In any case, the hunger for power is associated with royals like him, not with those who follow the democratic path,” the SAD chief added.

He said a blame game has already begun among Congress leaders like Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder over the imminent defeat of their party. “Sensing Raja Warring’s certain defeat, Sidhu has started talking about a ‘friendly match’. This civil war in the Congress on the eve of election and well before the declaration of results is only a precursor to the crushing defeat that the Congress candidates face throughout the state. Both Captain and Sidhu have read the writing on the wall,” he said.