Sukhbir Singh Badal: ‘Capt sits inside his palace, never comes out… His own MLAs, ministers not able to meet him’

LEADING the Akali Dal campaign as father Parkash Singh Badal gradually takes the backseat, president Sukhbir Singh Badal had faced an embarrassing defeat in the 2017 Assembly elections, finishing even behind debutant Aam Aadmi Party. Seeking to revive SAD, which had won five of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 in alliance with the BJP, Badal Jr is this time contesting from Ferozepur. Wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is in the race from Bathinda.

You are active in state politics, so what was the need to fight the Lok Sabha elections?

In order to take the party forward, this decision was taken by the core committee. When the general of an army fights from the front, the morale of the forces gets a boost. The end result: the battle is won. When just my name was being discussed for Ferozepur, workers had got into an upbeat mood.

Does that leave you enough time for campaigning across the state?

I have visited all the nine Assembly constituencies of Ferozepur and now I am campaigning in the whole state… I have told my workers that they have to fight this (Ferozepur) election for me… One constituency called Abohar in my Lok Sabha seat is the native town of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who is contesting from Gurdaspur. Jakhar used to be MLA from Abohar earlier. Take my word, my maximum lead will be from the area of Jakhar.

What is your main campaign issue?

It is an election of vikas versus vinash. Vikas which happened during 10 years of Akali Dal-BJP rule, from 2007-2017, and vinash, in the two years of the Congress.

How many seats will your alliance win?

Thirteen out of thirteen. (Smiles) We will talk after the results. The Raja (Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder) is threatening his MLAs and ministers that if they fail to get a lead from their areas, their ministries may get reshuffled. His own wife Preneet Kaur is lagging behind in Patiala. If she loses, will the CM himself resign?

But Amarinder says he will make you bite the dust.

How? By sitting inside his palace, from where he never comes out? His own MLAs and ministers are not able to meet him, what to talk about common masses.

Even in the 2014 Modi wave, your alliance won just 5 seats out of 13. Is there any wave in the state now?

The Modi wave is like a storm in the state. People want to see him as PM again… Over 52 senior AAP and Congress leaders have joined us. If such a shift is there with three years of the Congress government still left, it is evident what the Lok Sabha verdict will be.