Sukhbir fires another salvo at BJP: ‘Elections are not won riding someone else’s wave’

In another scathing attack on the BJP, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in an apparent reference to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and PM Narendra Modi, said elections are not won riding someone else’s wave.

There’s unease between the SAD and BJP in Haryana after Akali Dal accused BJP of backtracking on its commitment to contest Haryana Assembly polls together. Later, it announced an alliance with INLD on three seats.

Campaigning for party candidate Kulwinder Singh in Ratia constituency of Haryana’s Sirsa district, Sukhbir said, “Hawa kisse di ho gayi…te mukhmantri aap ban gaye…jado eh hawa rukdi hai…taan aadmi siddha thale girda hai… (It was someone else’s might, and someone else became CM because. When this wind stops, the person falls straight down).”

Referring to the BJP, he said, “They are not going to win more than 20 seats this time. In Sirsa, they are not going to win even a single seat. Seats in Sirsa will be either won by SAD or INLD or some independent candidate. BJP has no wave here. Governments are not always formed on the basis of someone else’s waves. You need to work in the field, meet the people. Chaudhary Devi Lal used to visit villages, sit with farmers on cots and discuss their problems. Once in Chautala village, he had given over 400 children a chopper ride in turns and sat with them in the village stadium.”

The SAD chief further said, “It is a law of nature; the one who goes up, comes down as well. Hence BJP is bound to come down in Haryana and we are already at a low position here, hence we are bound to go up. It is your responsibility to support INLD and SAD in Haryana and make your own government.”

Speaking about Om Parkash Chautala, he said, “He took no bribe from anyone, rather he gave jobs to the workers and is being punished for employing deserving families…Badal saab and I tried hard to make the families unite under one roof, but we could not succeed. So we decided to stay with the elders (INLD). We will stay with them, Chaudhary Devi Lal and my father Parkash Singh Badal used to be pagvat (pagri) brothers…we will stay with their family forever. You are the ones who have to support them in this hour of crisis, rather than flowing in someone else’s wave…”

He further said, “Haryana imposes tax worth Rs 50,000 on tractor, in Punjab we have no tax. Here heavy fines are being imposed under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Motorcycles are being fined more than their actual cost. In Punjab, there are no such fines. If young boys will not ride motorcycles, who else will ride? This is no way to collect tax.”

A PTI report quoting him as saying, “Those who are thinking of forming government will sit in opposition.” Ratia is a constituency where Rai Sikhs form majority of the population.

‘I am the MLA of Jalalabad’

Though Sukhbir is now Ferozepur MP and Jalalabad is going for bypoll, he said, “I am the MLA of Jalalabad. They all love me. Rai Sikh voters should also support Kulwinder, also a Rai Sikh.”