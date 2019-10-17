Sukhbir Badal’s arrogance will plunge SAD into ignominy: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Wednesday said that SAD president Sukhbir Badal’s “arrogance will plunge his party into ignominy once again in these by-elections.” The chief minister was in Jalalabad Assembly constituency for a roadshow to campaign for Congress candidate Raminder Singh Awla.

Addressing mediapersons during the roadshow, the chief minister said, “Sukhbir’s misconception that he has the people of Jalalabad in his pockets will soon be destroyed.” Amarinder slammed the SAD chief for criticizing the state government for pleading to release the police personnel languishing in prisons for alleged human rights violations during the militancy period.

“Thousands of policemen died in the line of duty at that time to protect Punjab and the nation. The actions of these personnel were motivated by the need to fight militancy,” the chief minister said adding that seeking their release on humanitarian grounds was in line with Guru Nanak’s philosophy of compassion and benevolence. “But you can’t expect Sukhbir to understand compassion or humanitarianism,” he said.

Addressing a crowd gathered at Uddham Singh Chowk, the chief minister said he would ensure that every promise made by the Congress candidate is fulfilled.

Regarding the joint celebration of the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Amarinder stated that his government had already made it clear that it would hold its main events at Sultanpur Lodhi under the aegis of the Akal Takht and had no problem with SGPC staging its other programmes within the gurdwara premises. “If the SGPC does not want to follow the Akal Takht, let them say so,” he said.