Sukhbir Badal remembers an incident that didn’t happen, but forgot Nakodar firing: Santokh Singh

CONGRESS CANDIDATE Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Tuesday refuted the allegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal that in 1952, then Congress stalwarts like late Gurbanta Singh (Santokh Singh’s father) had waved black flags at Dr B R Ambedkar during his visit to Jalandhar.

Advertising

“It is time to assess the mindset of Sukhbir, as he remembered the incident of 1952, which actually never occurred, but forgot the gruesome incident of sacrilege and police firing at Nakodar in which four Sikh youths were murdered in 1986,” said Chaudhary.

He further said, “Sukhbir needs to brush up his history. Dr Ambedkar never came to Jalandhar in 1952. He visited Jalandhar in 1951 and no such incident of protest occurred then. Sukhbir must reveal where he read about the incident of 1952.”

The MP said his family had always stood with the ideology of Ambedkar. “Even in Parliament, I quoted Dr Ambedkar many a times to spread his vision for the upliftment of Dalits,” he added, calling former SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal a “gaddaar” as he burnt a copy of the Constitution (written by Dr Ambedkar) at New Delhi.

“My father, late Master Gurbanta Singh, played a very positive role by sending hundreds of telegrams in support of Dr Ambedkar for sending him to a round table conference at London, to apprise the world of this thoughts on Dalits,” said Chaudhary.

Advertising

“Every Punjabi knows that even Sukhbir doesn’t know what he speaks for which several precedents are available like when he called his father ‘pita samaan’ (a father figure) or held the next meeting of his Cabinet at ‘Mangal Grah’,” he added.

Chaudhary said even SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal had passed the buck to his party as far as allegations of “hushing up” the report on the Nakodar sacrilege and firing.

“It is quite surprising that the president of panthic party SAD, which claims to be a champion of religious issues, does not remember gruesome acts of sacrilege,” he added.