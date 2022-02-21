Sukhbir Badal booked for poll code violation in Mohali

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was booked by the district police late Saturday night for campaigning on social media and violating the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to the police officials, Badal was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 126 of the People’s Representatives Act at Phase 1 police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of advocate Garry Sofat- State Joint Secretary, Legal Cell of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and directions of the Election Commission after Sukhbir Badal was found to be campaigning on social media.

AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvinder Kejriwal, was also booked under similar offences on Friday.