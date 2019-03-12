Mumbai: Congress leader’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil joins BJP

Congress leader Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil on Tuesday joined BJP in Mumbai. He will be BJP’s candidate from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Patil, a neurosurgeon, will make his first big electoral debut starting with the BJP party. He comes from a very well established political family.

Patil’s grandfather Balasaheb Vikhe Patil was the Union minister during the NDA government’s tenure. His father Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil was the former cabinet minister in Congress and NCP government in Maharashtra. He holds the Opposition leaders’ charge at present.

Sujay’s decision to join BJP comes in the wake of NCP’s refusal to the Ahmednagar seat for Congress.