Mumbai: Congress leader’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil joins BJP

Sujay Vikhe Patil on Tuesday joined BJP in Mumbai. He will be BJP's candidate from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Sujay’s decision to join BJP comes in the wake of NCP’s refusal to the Ahmednagar seat for Congress. (Twitter/ BJP4Maharashtra)

Maharashtra leader of the opposition Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil on Tuesday joined BJP in Mumbai. He will be BJP’s candidate from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Patil, a neurosurgeon, comes from a well established political family. His father Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil was a former Cabinet minister in Maharashtra during the Congress regime.

Patil’s grandfather Balasaheb Vikhe Patil was a Union minister in the NDA government. Sujay’s decision to join BJP comes in the wake of NCP’s refusal to give the Ahmednagar seat to Congress.

