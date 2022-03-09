Sujanpur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sujanpur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sujanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dinesh Singh. The Sujanpur seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Sujanpur ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sujanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 17,19,99,575 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,88,275 ~ 1 Crore+ Desh Raj IND 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 6,47,55,973 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 11,06,837 ~ 11 Lacs+ Kanwar Vishwadeep Singh Salaria IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 5,52,67,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mandeep Kaur Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,67,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Manga IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 20,85,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Puri INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 35,83,53,465 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 1,27,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Gupta SAD 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,34,65,227 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,830 ~ 2 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sujanpur candidate of from Dinesh Singh Punjab. Sujanpur Election Result 2017

sujanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 6,19,92,943 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 16,30,462 ~ 16 Lacs+ Amit Singh INC 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,52,10,992 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 8,25,636 ~ 8 Lacs+ Guru Dutt Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 10,17,772 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,44,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Karnail Chand BSP 0 5th Pass 58 Rs 3,85,90,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,01,750 ~ 14 Lacs+ Kulbhushan Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,15,67,613 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,41,543 ~ 2 Lacs+ Naresh Puri IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 27,89,07,766 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 9,09,434 ~ 9 Lacs+ Natha Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 95,04,078 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 8,76,400 ~ 8 Lacs+ Romesh Singh Jasrotia Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 54,52,985 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurab Dubey SHS 0 Graduate 28 Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sujanpur candidate of from Dinesh Singh (babu) Punjab. Sujanpur Election Result 2012

sujanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Singh (babu) BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 3,67,46,983 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,18,522 ~ 29 Lacs+ Karnail Chand BSP 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 1,45,66,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,325 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kiran Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 7,24,575 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Lovleen Kaur Chahal CPI 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 15,42,90,961 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narain Singh IND 4 Post Graduate 59 Rs 6,81,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Naresh Puri IND 1 Graduate 42 Rs 20,03,53,172 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 92,10,979 ~ 92 Lacs+ Nirmal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 50,15,878 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chander IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 95,05,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 13,46,834 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vinay Mahajan INC 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,43,45,675 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

