Amid farmer discontent against sugarcane dues, Thana Bhawan heads for keen battle

Tractors overladen with sugarcanes, spilling some of their load as they hit speed bumps on the roads, is a familiar sight across Thana Bhawan. One of the three Assembly constituencies in Shamli district in West UP, Thana Bhawan is the home town of UP Cane Development Minister and two-time BJP MLA Suresh Rana.

In the backdrop of local farmers’ pending sugarcane dues and the year-long farmer protests against the three central agriculture laws earlier, the Thana Bhawan constituency, which has a mixed caste population, is heading for a keen electoral battle with the polling scheduled for 10 February.

So far, the names of the BJP’s Suresh Rana and the RLD’s Ashraf Ali, former chairman of the Jalalabad civic body, have been announced as poll candidates. In the 2017 polls, Rana had trumped the BSP’s Abdul Waris Khan by a margin of about 50,000 votes out of the nearly 2 lakh total votes polled. However, in the 2012 polls, he had squeezed through with mere 265 votes against the RLD nominee Ashraf Ali, who has now again returned to challenge him.

The local residents’ main grievance against Rana is that he has not done enough to help the sugarcane farmers in the region. They allege that farmers’ sugarcane dues pending for months have not been cleared despite the claims made by government officials.

Farmers say their local BJP MLA and Minister Rana could have done more to get them dues from mills like the Bajaj sugar mill located in Thana Bhawan, which is one of the biggest in West UP and a key source of sugarcane sale in Shamli.

“One can go around in the entire region and ask any farmer and they will tell you that their dues are pending. For some it may be one month dues and for others it may be for many months. But the fact is that the farmers have been let down. A person from this very region has been given the ministry that impacts our daily life. There is general discontent regarding Suresh Rana’s work,” said Deepak Thakur, a resident of Naujil village in the constituency, who grows sugarcane over nearly 30 acres of land.

Some of the people backing Rana make it clear that their support is actually meant for the saffron party and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Either people are unhappy with Suresh Rana or are indifferent to him. It is true, that he is one among us and people have known him for long, but our true support is for the party (BJP). We know that the party thinks for everyone of us. It is not about one candidate but the party ideology,” said Ankur Singh, a local resident.

The exclusion of the word Gurjar from a plaque on the Mihir Bhoj statue in Dadri, which had led to protests by the Gurjar community, is said to have “cemented” the support for CM Adityanath among the area’s Rajputs, who charged that the Gurjars were “appropriating” their icon. The statue of the 9th century king Mihir Bhoj was unveiled by CM Adityanath at the local Mihir Bhoj Inter College last year. Outside Naujil village, a huge portrait of Mihir Bhoj has been placed at the very entrance.

The RLD’s candidate Ashraf Ali seems to be grappling with the tension arising out of his party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), with their ticket distribution in West UP causing a rift between the workers and supporters of the two allies.

The SP supporters say that Sher Singh Rana, their local “popular” leader, was expected to be given the ticket from the seat, but the SP-RLD combine chose to field Ali. With resentment brewing over the alliance’s seat distribution, a mahapanchayat was held in Tahodi a few days ago, that urged Sher Singh to fight the polls as an Independent candidate.

“The support of Sher Singh Rana is massive across caste lines. If he had been given the SP ticket from Thana Bhawan, it is possible that Suresh Rana would have finished third. But since the alliance has been eyeing Muslim votes, it is likely they will come at the cost of votes from other communities,” said a local resident Abhishek Thakur.

On his part, Sher Singh Rana told The Indian Express, “The local people said they were expecting my ticket and it was given to an RLD candidate. I have worked for many years for my party (SP). In fact the people wanted me to fight as an Independent. I do know what the decision-making process was. In the last minute, tickets have been given to those who are weak and would make it easier for others (their rivals). I will follow what the party instructs me.”

Both Suresh Rana and Sher Singh Rana belong to the Rajput community which enjoys significant political heft in this constituency.