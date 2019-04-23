‘Sugar belt’ seats go to polls today; Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Supriya Sule in big fights

Among 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra that will witness polling on Tuesday are three dramatic battlegrounds in the Western Maharashtra belt where the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are seeking to regain a toehold.

The 14 seats include eight in the state’s ‘sugar belt’.

Top among these is Madha, formerly NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s constituency when he shifted in 2009 from his traditional seat of Baramati. Carved out only in the 2008 delimitation exercise, Pawar won easily in 2009. In 2014, NCP’s Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil won.

This election, candidature for Madha swung wildly with Pawar, who had earlier bowed out of electoral politics, announcing in February that he would succumb to party workers’ pressure and throw his hat in the ring once again, only to back out weeks later. Grand nephew Parth Pawar was also in the fray from Maval, and so many Pawars in the electoral battlefield would be a poor message, he said. The contest is now between NCP’s Sanjay Shinde, Solapur zilla parishad president and a sugar baron himself, and BJP’s Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, recently defected from the Congress in Satara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself held a rally in Madha, signalling the significance of this seat for the BJP.

In Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s home turf, daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule is seeking re-election in a contest marked by acrimony and intense campaigning by senior state BJP leaders and also BJP president Amit Shah.

The BJP candidate here is Kanchan Kul, wife of MLA Rahul Kul of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP).

In 2014, the losing candidate in Baramati was RSP president Mahadev Jankar.

For the Congress-NCP, a battle of prestige is located in Ahmednagar where the party’s Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil couldn’t be coerced into stopping his son Sujay from contesting on a BJP ticket, miffed after senior NCP leaders refused to hand over the seat to the Congress in seat-sharing talks. Sujay takes on NCP’s Sangram Jagtap.

Five other seats going to polls are in the sugar belt of Western Maharashtra, where other political bigwigs’ fates will be decided by voters on Tuesday.

In Satara, NCP’s candidate is Udayanraje Bhosale, who is seeking a third term, contesting against Shiv Sena’s Narendra Patil, a former NCP leader.

In Pune, the BJP has favoured Maharashtra minister Girish Bapat over sitting MP Anil Shirole. Bapat takes on Congress old-timer Mohan Joshi.

In Kolhapur, the contest is as it was in 2014 – between NCP’s Dhananjay Mandlik and Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik.

The NCP won the seat in 2014, and a close fight is anticipated.

Farmer leader Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha has held the Hatkanangle seat since 2009. Having supported the NDA in 2014, the sitting MP, who was earlier among the loudest critics of Sharad Pawar, is now part of the Congress-NCP alliance. He faces the Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane.

With the Congress deciding to part with its former citadel Sangli seat for ally Swabhimani Paksha, the latter is fielding Vishal Patil, grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, who will take on sitting MP Sanjaykaka Patil of the BJP who defeated the Congress’s Pratik Patil, another grandson of Vasantdada Patil, in 2014. But a third strong contender is in the fray here, Gopichand Padalkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, known for his close links with right-wing organisations.

While most of Marathwada voted in the second phase, Jalna and Aurangabad will witness polling on Tuesday.

In Jalna, BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve is seeking a fifth term and, having overcome an earlier threat of rebellion by a Sena MLA keen to contest from Jalna, is now facing his 2014 opponent Vilas Autade of the Congress, who Danve defeated by over two lakh votes.

In Aurangabad, the biggest hub of mobilisation by Marathas, six-time MP Chandrakant Khaire of the Shiv Sena faces anti-incumbency and a Maratha community that is disappointed with the Sena-BJP government in the state.

Non-BJP voters will be choosing between mainly between Congress MLC Subhash Zambad and AIMIM MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel.

Along the Konkan coast, Union minister and Sena MP Anant Geete faces an aggressive campaign by NCP’s Sunil Tatkare, while in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, the Sena will be fighting to keep Konkan heavyweight Narayan Rane at bay.

Here, sitting MP Vinayak Raut takes on Nilesh Rane, son of the Rajya Sabha BJP MP who is contesting as a Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh candidate.

The Congress’s Navinchandra Bandivadekar is the third contender here.

Jalgaon, in the fertile north Maharashtra region and a major BJP bastion, will see the party field young MLA Unmesh Patil against NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar.

Having dropped its sitting MP Nana Patil, the bigger worry for the BJP here is the subsequent infighting within the party.

Raver in north Maharashtra is the home turf of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, whose daughter-in-law and sitting MP Raksha Khadse is seeking re-election. She faces Congress candidate Ulhas Patil, whose support among Dalits may be dented by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Nitin Khandilkar.