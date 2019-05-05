Student, dentist, ex-govt employee: Meet Independents in capital race who hope to challenge status quo

Written by Shivnarayan Rajpurohit

Around 9 on a summer morning, two college students distribute pamphlets to passersby hurrying to their factories in North West Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area. They are campaigning for their “comrade” who uses a portable mic to list the failure of mainstream parties in protecting workers’ rights.

“We believe all national parties take money from big corporate houses and make pro-industry laws in return. We will fight this election with help of resources provided by common men,” Aditi tells passersby.

A few hours later, she and her two “comrades” open the ‘collection box’ and count the roughly Rs 200, donated mostly by factory workers.

At 25, the journalism student is contesting Lok Sabha polls from North West Delhi as an Independent. The second-youngest candidate in Delhi, she is among 43 Independents who hope to give the heavyweights a run for their money.

According to Election Commission data, Delhi has never voted an Independent to the Lower House.

That doesn’t discourage Aditi. “This is just the beginning. We don’t want to look back to lose the sight of the future,” says the 25-year-old, who makes around Rs 6,000 by giving home tuitions.

Seven other Independents The Indian Express spoke with shared her optimism.

Almost 40 km south east of Bawana Dairy, 37-year-old Raj Kumar Dhingiya’s phone buzzes, showing that Rs 50 has been deposited into his account. The total balance now is Rs 2,002. “After more than seven decades of Independence, Valmikis are still struggling to make ends meet. Sanitation workers never get salaries on time. They have to strike work for their rights,” says Dhingiya, who is fighting from East Delhi.

In North East Delhi, Dr Muhammed Akram, who runs a dental clinic, is up against Congress’s Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Manoj Tiwari. Addressing a gathering on a windswept evening in Khajoori Khas, Akram hits out at various parties for their “silence” on mob lynching and the National Register of Citizens. “They (BJP) won’t stop at triple talaq, they plan to even scrap the Constitution,” claims the 34-year-old, supported by the unregistered Qaumi Party of India.

In West Delhi, Navin Chandra Das is a one-man show. Campaigning alone, the 69-year-old retired government employee travels in public buses to reach several parts of the constituency for pamphlet distribution. He wants to improve bus connectivity and ensure timely pension for senior citizens.

From Chandni Chowk, Farah Deeba (27), a textile designer earning Rs 15,000 a month, is taking on BJP’s Dr Harsh Vardhan and Congress’s J P Agarwal. “Neither party has developed my area near Jama Masjid. Where is the so-called development?” says Deeba.

Sanjay Kumar, director of the think tank CSDS, divides Independents into three categories: Those who want to make their presence felt in their locality; “a few” who hope to attract political parties’ attention during their campaign and are asked to unofficially withdraw in lieu of cash or a position in the party; and those who use the election as a stepping stone for a bigger role in a party.

“Our studies have shown that 65% of the electorate votes for a party. I think there is a beginning, despite knowing well that they have little chance of getting elected. But this strengthens participatory democracy,” says Kumar.