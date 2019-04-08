Stronger, but Congress up against BJP 10-1 winning run in Chhattisgarh’s Lok Sabha polls

Days before Bastar votes on April 11, the only seat in Chhattisgarh to go to polls in the first of three phases, the BJP begins with some recent history on its side — in all the Lok Sabha polls held in the state since Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, the party has won 10 of the state’s 11 seats, with one going to the Congress. But only three months ago, the Chhattisgarh Congress had swept aside the BJP by winning 68 of 90 Assembly seats in the state.

With the Congress intent on consolidating gains and looking to continue the momentum, much of the Lok Sabha campaign is a byproduct of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

The BJP, however, has seemingly ripped up the old and started afresh, controversially removing all its 10 sitting MPs. The party intends to fight this election on the Prime Minister’s popularity, besides toeing the party’s aggressive nationalism line, with very little mention of the 15-year rule of Raman Singh.

The approaches of the two parties could not be more different. While the Congress has stuck to the tried and tested, fielding four sitting MLAs in an attempt to capitalise on the momentum they had in the Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP’s move to remove its sitting MPs has rattled own leaders.

“It is clear the central unit wants to start afresh and bring MPs who will be loyal only to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. This is risky because they are now fighting only on the Prime Minister’s name. There is not a single candidate apart from Vijay Baghel in Durg, perhaps, who has any local popular support. If the big four MPs — Ramesh Bias, Vishnu Dev Sai, Abhishek Singh and Dinesh Kahsyap — had been retained, they would have definitely won those seats,” said a BJP leader.

And yet, while on the surface it may seem like the cards are stacked in the Congress’s favour and it is close to certain that it will only improve on its tally of the one seat, Durg, that it won in 2004, 2009 and 2014, a sweep is far from certain. Even if the Assembly elections in the state have traditionally been close, the Lok Sabha elections have been a different matter. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had a massive 10.6 percentage vote share gain over the Congress, winning 49.7 per cent to the Congress’s 39.1 per cent. In eight of the 11 seats that the BJP won, the margins were over 1.2 lakh votes. While Tamradhwaj Sahu, now Home Minister in Bhupesh Baghel’s Cabinet, won Durg narrowly, Ajit Jogi, then of the Congress, narrowly lost from Mahasamund.

The BJP believes, and sections of the Congress admit, that Modi is popular as Prime Minister in some areas of the state, especially the urban and ‘rurban’ areas.

A senior BJP leader said, “People want Modi for PM. That’s true even in some Lok Sabha seats which only have Congress MLAs. Our candidates are not asking for votes for themselves, they are asking for Modi to be PM. It’s working. Remember, we had a 10 per cent lead (in 2014). If we retain 6 per cent of that, we will have at least six to seven seats. The tribal seats are a challenge however.”

Encouragingly for the Congress, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-J (JCCJ) led by Ajit Jogi has stepped out of the contest, and said that its alliance partner, the BSP, would fight all 11 seats. While the BSP had 2.4% votes in the 2014 elections, even JCCJ leaders believe that despite the alliance, many of its 7% votes in the Assembly elections will shift to the Congress. “This is key in four seats such as Korba, Mahasamund, Janjgir Champa and Bilaspur. These are seats where there is a fight with the BJP, and every vote counts,” a Congress leader said.

Over the next few weeks, while campaigning on the PM’s image, the BJP will have to assuage sitting MPs who have been made to sit out. The Congress will hope that their MLAs retain their popularity and their pro-farmer announcements — such as the loan waiver and the Rs 2,500 scheme for paddy — blur the difference in voters’ minds between a national and state election.