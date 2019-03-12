Stay away from election meetings and propaganda, Kerala bishop instructs priests

With over a month left before Kerala goes to polls in the parliamentary elections, a Catholic Bishop has cautioned priests within his diocese from engaging in election meetings and taking sides in political debates.

Advertising

In a circular, accessed by the Indian Express, Mar John Nellikunnel, Idukki Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, wrote to priests within the diocese on Saturday telling them explicitly not to take any position favouring any political party or ideology as it could end up harming the community.

Track 2019 Lok Sabha Election Here

“We are called to be shepherds with the smell of the sheep. As spiritual leaders of our people, we should not take any position favouring any sides. Our people do not want us to be actively involved in electoral politics in the present context. Our people are intelligent enough to decide in elections,” Bishop Nellikunnel wrote.

“We all have the duty before God to be symbols of charity and unity. Therefore I appeal to all of you to abstain from election-related propagandas, statements and meetings. By our words and activities, we should not give any scandals to the faithful and to the public. General guidelines will be given by KCBC and we shall respect them,” he wrote, referring to the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, a body of Catholic bishops in the state.

The Bishop’s circular to priests assumes importance as Kerala’s over 18 per cent Christian population has significant sway in certain key pockets of central Kerala. The mainstream political parties of the state depend heavily on tacit or indirect support of the Church, both the Catholic and Orthodox branches, in districts like Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. Both the Left and the Congress have often fielded candidates who are seen to be close to the Church establishment and have influence over the faithful.

Advertising

While the Congress and its allies like the Kerala Congres(M) have traditionally been the benefactor of Christian votes in central Kerala, over the recent years, the Left has been able to garner a large share of the community’s votes. It’s thumping win in the bye-election in Chengannur last year, earlier a stronghold of the Congress has been a proof of its ability to influence Christian votes.