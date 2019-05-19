Toggle Menu
Exit Poll Results 2019: It’s full majority for NDA; gain for SP-BSP in UP, Mamata’s TMC to lose seats

Exit Polls Results 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: The exit polls are broadcast by major news channels who have held several rounds of survey in partnership with pollsters across 543 seats including major states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Prades, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and others. 

The exit polls are broadcast by major news channels who have held several rounds of survey in partnership with pollsters across 543 seats of the Parliament. (File)

Exit Polls Results 2019 India Lok Sabha Elections: The BJP-led NDA government is projected get a clear majority in the Lok Sabha elections, according to various exit poll results telecast after the mammoth seven-phase polls came to an end on Sunday. Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES

As per Times Now, the NDA is likely to win 296 while it projected 126 for the Congress-led UPA.

Exit poll results: Here what they predicted for 2014 and what actually happened

Meanwhile, India TV predicts a landslide 7 out of 7 seat win in Delhi for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all of these seven seats with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019: YSR gains

According to India Today-Axis, YSR Congress is expected to win anywhere between 18 to 20 seats in Andhra Pradesh while TDP will be down to 4 to 6 seats. In the 2014 elections, N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had bagged 16 and emerged as the single largest party with a vote share of 40.8 per cent.

Total No. of Seats: 25

India Today-Axis- YSR Congress 18-20 | TDP  4 -6

News 18 India-IPSOS- TDP 10-12 | YSRC 13-14 | BJP 0-1 | Cong 0

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2019: Clear mandate for BJP in Delhi

India TV predicts a landslide 7 out of 7 seat win in Delhi for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all of these seven seats with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

Total No. of Seats: 7

India TV- BJP 7 | AAP 0 | Cong 0

C-Voter- BJP 7 | AAP 0 | Cong 0

Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019:

According to C-Vote exit poll, the BSP-SP-Alliance is set to bag 40 seats, while the BJP will manage as many as 38 seats. In the 2014 general elections, BJP had won 71 seats, INC 2, SP 6, and AD 2. BJP had registered a historic mandate in the last elections, winning 282 seats – an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha.

Total No. of seats: 80

Time Now- BJP 56 | SP-BSP-RLD 20 | Congress 2

C Voter-  BJP  38 | SP-BSP-RLD 40 | Congress 2

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2019

According to Times Now-VMR exit poll, in Rajasthan, the BJP and its allies will get 21 seats. The BJP had swept the state in 2014, winning all the 25 seats of the state.

Total No. of seats: 25

Times Now-VMR: BJP 21 | Congress 4

C Voter- BJP 22 | Congress 3

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019

All the major exit poll indicate a clear win for the Trinamool Congress with plus 25 seats. In 2014, Lok Sabha elections, BJP bagged only 2 seats (Asansol and Darjeeling) with 17 per cent vote share. Follow our exit poll results coverage in Bangla

Total No. of seats: 42

India Today- TMC 19-22 | Congress 0-1 | BJP 19-23

India News-Polstrat- TMC 26 | Congress 2 | BJP 14

Republic-Jan Ki Baat- TMC 28 | Congress 2 | BJP 18-26

Republic- CVoter- TMC 29 | Congress 2 | BJP 11

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2019

Out of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, the India-Today Axis exit poll predicts a victory for the BJP with 38-42 seats. In the 2014 general elections, BJP had won 24 seats from the state.

Total No. of seats: 48

India Today-Axis- BJP 38-42 | Congress 6-10 | Others 0

Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2019

Total No. of seats: 26

Aaj Tak-Axis- BJP 25-26 | Congress 0-1 | Others 0

News 24-Todays Chanakya- BJP 26 | Congress 0 | Others 0

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2019

Total No. of seats: 29

C Voter- BJP 24 | Congress 5

India Today-Axis- BJP 26-28 | Cong 1-3 | Other 0

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2019

Total no. of seats: 20

Kerala- BJP 0 | Congress 15 | LDF 5

 

