State bypolls: Congress win 3 seats in Punjab, BJP retains both seats in Himachal

Punjab (4)

The ruling Congress won three out of the four bypolls in the state, but lost the ‘battle of prestige’ after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s political secretary Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu lost to his SAD rival in Dakha.

Amarinder had thrown all his weight behind Sandhu, and had visited Dakha three times. Yet, the Congress could not win the seat, losing to SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali by 14,672 votes.

However, SAD was trounced in party chief and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal’s bastion, Jalalabad, by the Congress, losing the seat by 16,633 votes.

The BJP lost both seats it contested — Phagwara and Mukerian — to the Congress, while AAP put up the poorest show in the bypolls, with all its candidates forfeiting their security deposit.

Odisha (1)

BJD candidate Rita Sahu won the Bijepur bypoll by a margin of 97,990 votes, which the regional party claimed was the highest in Odisha elections. The nearest rival, BJP’s Sanat Kumar Gartia got 37,967 votes, while the Congress could only muster 5,873 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won from two seats in the Assembly polls held in April, resigned from Bijepur and retained his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district. In the bypoll campaign, the BJP had slammed Patnaik for “running away” from the people of Bijepur.

Sikkim (3)

Chief Minister P S Golay won the Poklok-Kamrang bypoll, thus ensuring his continuation at the top post. The SKM leader was unable to contest the Assembly elections earlier this year due to an impending corruption case against him, for which he has already served a year in prison. The Election Commission had earlier this month given him permission to contest the bypolls.

Meanwhile, the BJP opened its electoral account in the state, winning the other two bypolls — Martam-Rumtek and Gangtok. Ally SKM did not fight either seat, as a part of a seat sharing strategy between the two parties. ENS

Rajasthan (2)

The ruling Congress wrested the Mandawa Assembly seat from the BJP, while the saffron party’s ally RLTP retained Nagaur’s Khinswar seat. With this win, the Congress has increased its tally to 107 in an Assembly of 200 seats, while RLTP has gone up to three.

In Mandawa, Congress candidate Rita Choudhary defeated BJP candidate Sushila Sigra by 33,704 votes. Sigra, who was fighting her first MLA election, was expelled from the Congress last year after she allegedly supported BJP in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Khinswar witnessed a tough contest between RLTP’s Narayan Beniwal, brother of party chief Hanuman Beniwal, who defeated Congress’s Harendra Mirdha by 4,630 votes.

Telangana (1)

The ruling TRS wrested the Huzurnagar Assembly seat from the Congress, winning by over 43,000 votes. TRS’s S Saidi Reddy credited the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his impressive performance. The contest for the seat was being seen mainly as a two-cornered fight between the TRS and the Congress, although the BJP and the TDP also fielded candidates.

Himachal Pradesh (2)

The ruling BJP retained both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats. In Pachhad, BJP’s Reena Kashyap defeated her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress by 2,808 votes. Rebel BJP leader Dayal Pyari, who contested as an Independent candidate, finished a distant third.

In Dharamshala, BJP’s Vishal Nehria defeated his nearest rival Rakesh Kumar by 6,758 votes. Kumar was a BJP rebel and contested as an independent. Meanwhile, Congress’s Vijay Inder Karan lost his security deposit.