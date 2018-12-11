Elections results: Victory and defeat are part of life, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress party for its victory in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and said that “victory and defeat are part of life”. He also congratulated KCR for his party’s brilliant win Telangana and Mizo National Front for coming to power in Mizoram.

The prime minister accepted the people’s mandate with “humility” and thanked the people of the three north Indian states for giving BJP the opportunity to serve them.

“I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram,” he tweeted.

The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

“Victory and defeat are an integral part of life,” the prime minister said, as the BJP failed to get the majority in any of the five states that went to poll in November-December. The elections are being seen as a semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP is seeking a second term at the centre.

While the Congress is set to win Chhattisgarh, defeating the 15-year long rule of the BJP, the opposition party is leading in Madhya Pradesh and is significantly ahead of the BJP in Rajasthan. Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan- Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje-have already tendered their resignation.

The Assembly polls held for five states also saw the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recording a landslide win for a second consecutive term and the Mizo National Front (MNF) scripting a spectacular victory dislodging the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years.