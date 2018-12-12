Introspection: ‘BJP becoming Congress… lost connect with public’

Around 1.30 pm, when election results showed a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and a closer than expected battle in Rajasthan, a team of around 75 policemen in black suits arrived at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. They began searching the entire premises and scanned corners with metal detectors. The buzz was that the PM was arriving.

By 3 pm, as the BJP began trailing behind the Congress in Rajasthan, there were just four policemen near the entrance of the headquarters. There was no buzz; the PM wasn’t coming.

On Tuesday, almost nothing that started with any enthusiasm at the BJP headquarters ended with the same excitement. In the face of a probable 3-0 defeat in the Hindi heartland at the hands of the Congress, the generally beaming BJP leaders looked a tad deflated.

The media had begun pouring into the makeshift gallery set up behind the headquarters for interviews with BJP leaders on election results by 7 am. Around 8.30 am, half an hour after the counting trends began coming in, BJP National spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri walked in. Almost immediately, he was confronted with questions over whether the absence of more leaders from the party was reflective of the party expecting a poor show. A cornered Shastri blamed it on the cold winter of Delhi. “Don’t worry all will come in some time and we will win all the states,” he said.

However, till 10 am, there were hardly any senior leaders – barring BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya — who came out to face the media. In fact, till evening not a single minister from the central government turned up at the party headquarters.

Inside the headquarters building, work carried on uninterrupted. The housekeeping staff swept the floors. The gardeners too were at work tending to plants, while a few electricians had partially blocked the entrance at the back to fix some wiring.

In the canteen a few BJP IT cell members sat glued to the TV. “This trend is all going to change. I have spoken to party workers in Rajasthan. They said the people have been saying that they are voting for the security of the country,” one of them said with a worried look.

Near the entrance at the back, elaborate breakfast arrangements were made for the media, party office staff and party workers. As media personnel milled around, a BJP leader joked, “Have your breakfast quickly. The way things are going this may be removed soon.” The reporter retorted, “You better watch out and don’t have that jalebi while the camera is on.”

Around half a dozen BJP workers, the only ones present, meanwhile discussed how this jolt was necessary for the party. “When I came here a few minutes back, I saw not a single big vehicle here. At that very moment I understood what was going to happen,” said one.

They then begin discussing Bihar politics. “(RLSP leader Upendra) Kushwaha has also left (the alliance). What was he asking for? Three seats? It could have been given. Now he will strengthen the opposition. What will so much arrogance gain,” asked one.

Another narrated a story of a group of young men who arrived at the BJP headquarters to meet a senior leader few days ago. “They were carrying a bouquet. They just wanted his blessings and asked him to receive the bouquet. He refused,” the worker said.

By around 10.30 am, BJP’s known TV faces — such as Anil Baluni, Sambit Patra, Shahnawaz Hussain, GVL Narasimha Rao, Sudhanshu Trivedi among others — had arrived and put up a brave face. From insisting that results would turn around in the next two hours to finding the silver lining in Rajasthan, they defended the party and attacked the Congress fiercely. One even argued that the Sensex crashing in the morning was a signal that people panic when they see BJP losing and it was a testament to the economic leadership that PM Narendra Modi had provided.

The bravado was not shared by the handful of BJP workers present though. As one walked across a security guard he was jocularly taunted, “Netaji zara zameen par dekh ke chaliye. (Keep your eyes on the ground.)” The worker took it in the right spirit and told the guard that’s where the party had erred.

“BJP is gradually becoming Congress. We have lost connect with the public. Workers come from far-flung areas with requests, but the leaders are unable to get work done,” he said.

Another joined in saying, “You are busy building roads and bullet trains. The roads have toll and train ticket is expensive. The poor is not going to use them and the rich is not going to vote. How do you think we will win.”

A third one concluded, “It’s nothing but arrogance. This defeat will bring them back to the ground.”

By 1 pm as Congress appeared to be not crossing the halfway mark in Rajasthan and MP continued to be in the balance, the mood among the leaders and workers appeared to improve and there were louder bytes to the media. There were also more workers at the headquarters albeit not more than a dozen.

However, by 2.30 pm it became clear that BJP would lose Rajasthan and things were not improving fast in MP. One by one the BJP leaders began disappearing into their rooms in the headquarter building. Requests for bytes were now being turned down. Workers meanwhile discussed that a bill on Ayodhya Ram temple was now inevitable.

By 4 pm the show was literally over. The contractor had begun to dismount the two dozen TV sets put up to display election results. When asked why he was doing it so early, he said, “Arey ab kya rakha hai. Humein bhi door jaana hai. (What’s left now. We too have to go far.)”