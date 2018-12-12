At Congress headquarters, jubilant cadre, cautious leaders

A Congress functionary arrived at the party office on Akbar Road with fireworks and a dhol. This was before the Election Commission of India declared any results.

The memory of premature celebrations from the Gujarat Assembly election results still fresh, senior party members did not want the fireworks to “start too soon”. But with the trends pointing to a Congress sweep in Chhattisgarh and a win in Rajasthan, it was hard to contain the excitement.

Party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said while his party had fought the polls on issues faced by the “jawan and kisaan (soldier and the farmer)”, the BJP had tried to make it an “Ali versus Bajrangbali” fight.

Not everyone was certain that it was time to accept the congratulatory messages, asking people to “wish us luck”, especially for Madhya Pradesh. These fears did prove prescient. The trends had slowly started to shift, with the party headed towards a nail-biting finish in MP and slipping below the half-way mark in Rajasthan.

This is when matters attained an uncomfortable equilibrium: while party seniors remained cautious, cadres reached the headquarters shouting slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and setting off fireworks in the lawns and dancing to the beats of dhol.

By late afternoon, as it seemed clear that Madhya Pradesh would go down the wire and Rajasthan may also need an extra push, it was time for party president Rahul Gandhi to address a press conference.

Appearing relaxed, he answered questions about the election results and about going into the 2019 general elections.