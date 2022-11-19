Start from Somnath, stops at Congress seat: PM Modi on campaign tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public meetings in Saurashtra on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections, due in the first week of December.

According to a press release by the BJP, Modi will first visit Somnath temple and will offer pooja there, after darshan of the Lord Shiva shrine. From the temple, he will drive to Sadbhavana Ground near the temple to address his first campaign meeting of the day.

The BJP had lost all four seats in the Gir Somnath district to Congress in the 2017 Assembly elections.

From Somnath, the PM will fly to Dhoraji town in Rajkot district for his second campaign meeting at 12.45 pm. Dhoraji is currently held by Lalit Vasoya of the Congress. Later in the day, the PM will go to Amreli and address an election meeting at the Forward High School ground in the town in support of BJP candidates of the district. Just like in Gir Somnath, the BJP had lost all five Assembly seats in Amreli district in 2017.

From Amreli, he will fly to neighbouring Botad district and address his last public meeting of the day at Trikoniya Khodiyar on Hadadad Road of the town.