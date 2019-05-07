Star shower on Haryana: BJP to go full throttle in last round of campaigning

With four days of campaigning remaining for the polling to 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana on May 12, the BJP will be on full throttle mode for campaigning by its top leadership till Friday, beginning Tuesday. Five top leaders of the party led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding 12 rallies and road shows across the state in last four days left for campaigning.

Advertising

Besides Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol will address rallies and road shows. Modi will address three rallies visiting the state on Wednesday and Friday — the last day of campaigning. He will address rallies at Kurukshetra in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency for party’s nominee Naib Singh Saini and Fatehabad in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency for party’s nominee Sunita Duggal on May 8 and at Rohtak in Rohtak parliamentary constituency for Dr Arvind Sharma on May 10.

Yogi Adityanath will visit Haryana on Tuesday and hold a road show followed by a rally at Jind in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency in support of party’s nominee Ramesh Kaushik and Ismailpur in Faridabad parliamentary constituency for Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Three rallies will be held by Rajnath Singh on Wednesday at Gurgaon for Rao Inderjit Singh, Bhiwani in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat for Dharambir Singh and in Atrena village near Rai in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency for Ramesh Kaushik.

Advertising

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who himself is contesting from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in neighbouring Punjab, will hold two road shows on Thursday at Sirsa in Sirsa Lok Sabha seat from where BJP has fielded Sunita Duggal, and at Yamunanagar in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency for Rattan Lal Kataria.

Amit Shah will be visiting Haryana for the second time, after his first visit Sunday, on May 10 to address rallies at Barwala in Hisar constituency for bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh and Charkhi Dadri in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency for Dharambir Singh.