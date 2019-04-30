Star Campaigners: In Congress list, an MP whose son is AAP candidate

The star campaigners’ list issued by the Congress in Punjab seems to be an effort in pleasing all section and factions within the party even as a faux pas seems to have been made in naming party Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo, who was quoted in sections of media as saying that he was “neither aware of who the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib was, nor would he campaign for him”.

Advertising

Apart from the expected names, such as Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress has named those too who have been pushed to the fringes. They include Amarinder baiter Partap Singh Bajwa and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Bajwa, a former MP from Gurdaspur and former state Congress president, has been maintaining a distance from incumbent PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar’s campaign in Gurdaspur. In Dullo’s case, his wife Harbans Kaur Dullo had earlier joined the Aam Aadmi Party, which fielded her from Fatehgarh Sahib. On Sunday, following a controversy the AAP replaced her with her son Bandeep Singh Dullo.

While the party had earlier defended Dullo claiming that he had estranged relations with his wife, a senior Congress leader reacted sharply after his son too switched over to AAP. State Congress election management committee chairman Lal Singh Monday asked Dullo to resignation from the party and the Rajya Sabha. Claiming that Dullo is a “blot” on the Congress, whose exit would “benefit the party”, Lal Singh said, “Dullo has been quoted in the media as saying that he was neither aware of who the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib was, nor would he campaign for him”.

Advertising

Amar Singh is the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserved) constituency.

Lal Singh said the party had done a lot for Dullo. “He was a member of the Beant Singh cabinet in 1992 and in 1999,” he said adding Dullo was then made state Congress chief. “Even his wife was given ticket in the 2002 Assembly election and then again in 2007 and 2012, which she lost. She was also made the Parliamentary Secretary,” he said.

Lal Singh alleged that the Congress lost the 2007 Punjab Assembly election because of Dullo, “who had been openly abusing a particular community, resulting in his own defeat as well as the defeat of the party”. “Despite this, the party nominated him as a Rajya Sabha member. However, the man has the audacity to ask for a ticket now for his son, and on being denied the same, he opted to rebel openly against the party instead of working for it like a loyal soldier,” Lal Singh said.

When contacted, Shamsher Singh Dullo said, “Let them say what they have to say and I will respond to each allegation at an appropriate time.”

The list also has names of 10 other Punjab ministers. Party candidates Jakhar and Manish Tewari are also named as do several AICC leaders including Ahmed Patel, and general secretary incharge Asha Kumari.

With PTI Inputs