Stalin in touch with us, claims BJP Tamil Nadu president; DMK chief says prove or quit politics

Rejecting BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan’s claim that he was in touch with the safron party to form an alliance, DMK President MK Stalin on Tuesday said he will quit politics if it is proved.

“If Tamilisai and Modi prove I was in contact with BJP to form an alliance with them, I’ll quit politics. If they fail to prove, will she and Modi quit politics? I condemn the statement made by BJP State President Tamilisai,” ANI quoted Stalin as saying in a statement.

Soundararajan had claimed DMK was in touch with her party for a possible post-poll tie-up.

The BJP’s claim comes a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao met Stalin in Chennai as part of his outreach to regional parties in his bid to stitch up a federal front, sans the BJP and Congress.

Asked about reports of Stalin being in talks with BJP, Soundararajan said “that is true” and laughed.

“Because on one side (Stalin allies with) Rahul (Gandhi), Chandrasekhar Rao on the other, and (Prime Minister Narendra)

Modi on another side,” she said. “All know DMK changes colours,” she added in an apparent reference to the Dravidian party forging alliances.

BJP ally AIADMK also claimed DMK was in talks with the saffron party. Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

said DMK “will talk with Congress, Rao and at the same time with BJP.”

“DMK alone has the capability to sail in three boats at the same time,” he told reporters. He also wondered how a “courtesy meet” between Stalin and Rao lasted for one hour.

Meanwhile, DMK ally Congress also hit out at Soundararajan, alleging she was making such statements out of desperation. TNCC President K S Alagiri said Soundararajan seems to be “afraid”.