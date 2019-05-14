Toggle Menu
Stalin in touch with us, claims BJP Tamil Nadu president; DMK chief says prove or quit politicshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/stalin-in-touch-with-us-claims-bjp-tamil-nadu-president-dmk-chief-says-prove-or-quit-politics-5727593/

Stalin in touch with us, claims BJP Tamil Nadu president; DMK chief says prove or quit politics

The BJP's claim comes a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao met Stalin in Chennai as part of his outreach to regional parties in his bid to stitch up a federal front, sans the BJP and Congress.

m k stalin, lok sabha elections, dmk, aiadmk, tamil nadu lok sabah elections, dmk chief, tamil nadu bjp chief, Tamilisai Soundararajan, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, election news, indian express
“If they fail to prove (the allegation), will she and Modi quit politics?” DMK president M K Stalin said. (File photo)

Rejecting BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan’s claim that he was in touch with the safron party to form an alliance, DMK President MK Stalin on Tuesday said he will quit politics if it is proved.

“If Tamilisai and Modi prove I was in contact with BJP to form an alliance with them, I’ll quit politics. If they fail to prove, will she and Modi quit politics? I condemn the statement made by BJP State President Tamilisai,” ANI quoted Stalin as saying in a statement.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Soundararajan had claimed DMK was in touch with her party for a possible post-poll tie-up.

Advertising

The BJP’s claim comes a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao met Stalin in Chennai as part of his outreach to regional parties in his bid to stitch up a federal front, sans the BJP and Congress.

Asked about reports of Stalin being in talks with BJP, Soundararajan said “that is true” and laughed.

“Because on one side (Stalin allies with) Rahul (Gandhi), Chandrasekhar Rao on the other, and (Prime Minister Narendra)

Modi on another side,” she said. “All know DMK changes colours,” she added in an apparent reference to the Dravidian party forging alliances.

BJP ally AIADMK also claimed DMK was in talks with the saffron party. Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar
said DMK “will talk with Congress, Rao and at the same time with BJP.”

“DMK alone has the capability to sail in three boats at the same time,” he told reporters. He also wondered how a “courtesy meet” between Stalin and Rao lasted for one hour.

Meanwhile, DMK ally Congress also hit out at Soundararajan, alleging she was making such statements out of desperation. TNCC President K S Alagiri said Soundararajan seems to be “afraid”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Akhilesh, Mayawati don't know much about Dalits and backward castes in UP: Rajbhar
2 Chandrababu Naidu: Rahul good leader, will reach consensus on PM candidate after tallying results
3 Goa Deputy CM Vijai Sardesai's 'weaponising youth' remark: Congress complains to EC